Standard High School – Zana ejects promising Copa debutants Kawempe Royal

Abdallah Salim dribbles past Kawempe Royal’s Geofrey Matovu (Photo: David Isabirye)

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Round of 16):

Standard High School, Zana 2-0 Kawempe Royal

Kawempe Royal Buddo SS 2-0 Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga

Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga Masaka SS 0 (3) – (4) 0 Bulo Parents

Bulo Parents Royal Giants got a bye to the quarterfinals after Nakaseke International was thrown out

Standard High School, Zana progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Copa Coca Cola championship with a well worked out 2-0 victory against debutants Kawempe Royal College before a fully packed Kakindu Stadium on Wednesday.

A wonderful long-range goal by the team talisman Abdallah Salim and Aaron Okwii’s second half sublime finish inspired Joakim Mukungu’s coached side.

Before Abdallah’s goal, scored over 40 yards away from the goal past goalkeeper Huzainah Lukwago, the youthful Kawempe Royal College side had won over hearts of admirers.

Standard High’s Vincent Suuna shields the ball away from Kawempe Royals’ Geofrey Matovu (Photo: David Isabirye)

Travis Mutyaba and Leonard Katongole in particular largely troubled the lanky and well-built Standard High Zana defenders.

It took a special moment of brilliance from Abdallah, a player licenced with Sports Club Villa to shoot over 40 yards before the ball rustled the crossbar and bounced beyond the goal line for the stunning opener.

Standard High School Zana XI Vs Kawempe Royal (Photo: David Isabirye)

He later assisted Okwii for the second before the executor beat the advancing goalkeeper Lukwago to poke the ball into an empty net for the second goal.

Kawempe Royal XI vs Standard High School Zana (Photo: David Isabirye)

Standard High School Zana joins the other successful schools as Buddo, Bulo Parents and Royal Giants who are already at the quarterfinals.