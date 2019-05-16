Kitara Football Club president Musinguzi resigns

Denis Ryan Musinguzi, has with immediate effect resigned as chairman of Kitara Football (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kitara Football Club chairperson –cum- president Denis Ryan Musinguzi has resigned from his position at the helm of the team’s management.

The unfortunate decision comes at a time of the club’s challenging times as they failed to attain the direct promotional slot to the coveted Star Times Uganda Premier League, lest the play-off position to challenge for the third niche.

Whereas Musinguzi acknowledges the bold fact that it has been an intriguing decision to make, he quickly cites the ‘busy’ schedule before his table and in the same vein appreciates all the parties that he has collectively worked with in his tenure to make the club the best entity, as he branded it ‘the best club in the country’.

In a memo particularly addressed to the Kitara Football Club first vice president Owek. Brian Kaboyo, Musinguzi also attaches copies to the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (FUFA) Edgar Watson, all the vice presidents at Kitara FC and the club’s CEO, Joshua ‘Taata Angels’ Atugonza.



Given the fact that I have got another busy schedule, I can no longer give enough time to the team. It has not been an easy decision to take, indeed, it is painful to step down from leadership of the best club in the country that I cherish most and that has become part of my blood. Denis Musinguzi, former President of Kitara Football Club

Denis Musinguzi during his nomination exercise at FUFA House as a FUFA Delegate on 13th June 2017 (Photo: David Isabirye)

Appreciation:

Musinguzi who took over the club management three years ago throws a bunch of appreciation to a couple of individuals with whom he has shouldered the responsibilities at the club.



It has been a beautiful journey. Appreciation to Gilbert Nyaika, Francis Mugerwa, Emmanuel Nsabimana, Joshua Atugonza, Godfrey Bamwenda, Bernard Kanyoro, Rogers Byamukama, George Kabwimukya, James Ayebale, Hasheem Mwesige, the entire Kitara Region Football Association, FUFA administration and all those that I have served with on the management team. Indeed, we have achieved a lot. I can walk out smiling when I see the numbers that attend local matches ever since I embarked on this journey. Dennis Musinguzi

A shrewd administrator in his epoch, Musinguzi has been a known diligent leader, a go-getter of sorts and one who will spend every penny in his wallet and fat bank account to execute pending work tasks at hand.

A FUFA delegate representing the FUFA Big League clubs in the national football parliament, Musinguzi will be best remembered for his keen development ideas as initiating projects to make Kitara FC self-sustaining.

Whereas tears will roll over his untimely departure, this salty liquid will soon dry up because he initiated firm club structures based on accountability, transparency and effectiveness.

Musinguzi engineered the transfer for some of best players to Kitara FC (Photo: David Isabirye)

The luring of club’s fans within Bunyoro – Kitara region and beyond, establishing a fan’s database, projects of season tickets, establishing a club new home at Kigaya and transforming the club into a competitive side with the best playing staff and technical work force are some of his fruits.

Little wonder therefore, that Musinguzi has pledged to remain a life club fan and support the club at all times.

Loyal Kitara fans at Mandela National Stadium during a club’s away engagement against Kireka United (Photo: David Isabirye)



I will continue my support to Kitara Football Club both as immediate past president, past president and my other capacity. Apologies to any person, club or entity I could have wronged during my tenure of office Dennis Musinguzi

The club played the FUFA Big league play offs last season but failed to reach there this time round

Kitara Football Club failed to get promoted to the 2019/2020 Star Times Uganda Premier League after a dismissal performance in the Rwenzori group of the FUFA Big League after finishing a distant 6th place.

The fate of his status as a FUFA Delegate remains unknown at large by now.