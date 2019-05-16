Loki strikes twice to inspire Buddo over JIPRA in first Copa 2019 quarter final duel (Photo: David Isabirye)

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Quarter-finals):

1 st Quarter final: Buddo 2-0 Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA)

Buddo Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) 2nd Quarter final: St Henry’s Kitovu 0-2 St Mary’s SS Kitende (SMASK)

Other games:

Standard High Zana Vs Royal Giants ( 2 PM )

) Jinja SS Vs Bulo Parents (4 PM)

*All matches will be played at Kakindu Stadium

Lanky striker Emmanuel Loki starred with a well-taken brace as Buddo Secondary School overcame Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) 2-0 during the first quarterfinal contest of the Copa Coca cola football championship in Jinja.

Buddo Secondary School became the first school to qualify for the semifinals of this year’s event.

On a soggy slippery Kakindu Stadium playing surface, Buddo overcame the Busoga representatives Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) with ease.

JIPRA had a great start, failing to take the lead when Siraj Zabu hit the left post with goalkeeper Sowali Mutumba already beaten as early as the 10th minutes.

Buddo’s reaction was swift and instant. Loki out-jumped the JIPRA defenders to nod home the opener off a teasing Joseph Kafumbe corner from the left after 25 minutes.

Buddo SS celebrate their first goal against JIPRA in the quarter finals at Kakindu Stadium (Photo: David Isabirye)

The forward returned in similar fashion, diving to head the ball into the net five minutes later to open 2-0 lead heading to the mandatory halftime break.

It then necessitated solid defending for the rest of the game to book a berth in the treasured semi-finals.

Buddo S.S’ left back Joseph Kafumbe (right) attempts to clear the line (Photo: David Isabirye)

During the second quarterfinal, St Mary’s Kitende (SMASK) defeated Masaka based St Henry’s Kitovu 2-0 at the same Kakindu turf.

Striker Charles Lwanga opened the scoring on the half-hour mark before Richard Basangwa got the second in the fourth minute of the second half.

SMASK joined Buddo to the semi-finals whose draw will be held at Jinja College on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth quarterfinal matches will be played on Thursday afternoon.

Standard High School, Zana plays Royal Giant at 2PM.

Then, crowd darling Jinja S.S will face Bulo Parents at the 4 PM game.

Buddo SS XI Vs JIPRA in the quarter final (Photo: David Isabirye)

JIPRA XI Vs Buddo (Photo: David Isabirye)

Buddo and JIPRA captains withe match referees prior to kick off (Photo: David Isabirye)

The semifinals will be played on Friday, 17th May 2019 before the long-awaited finals on the subsequent day.

Reactions:

I am happy that my players followed the instructions given to them. We survived conceding early and built on the confidence as the game grew. We are now remaining with only two games. Every game is a final for us. Simon Peter Mugerwa, Buddo SS Head Coach