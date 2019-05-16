SMASK players celebrate before their boss Lawrence Mulindwa after Charles Lwanga’s opener (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Quarter-finals):

1 st Quarterfinal: Buddo 2-0 Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA)

Buddo Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) 2nd Quarterfinal: St Henry’s College Kitovu 0-2 St Mary’s SS Kitende (SMASK)

Other games:

Standard High Zana Vs Royal Giants (2 PM)

Jinja SS Vs Bulo Parents (4 PM)

*All matches will be played at Kakindu Stadium

St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende (SMASK) has reached the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa Coca Cola football championship in Jinja.

To achieve the feat, SMASK out-smarted St Henry’s Kitovu College 2-0 in the second of the four quarterfinal matches played at Kakindu Stadium on Thursday.

A goal in each half by Charles ‘Neymar’ Lwanga and Richard Basangwa inspired Joel Male’s coached side.

SMASK’s Abdul Karim Watambala delivers a corner kick (Photo: David Isabirye)

Lwanga easily tapped home the opener following a goal melee on the half-hour mark.

Basangwa nodded home the second goal, a rebound following Lwanga’s initial effort that razed the crossbar.

The game was also watched by the Honorary FUFA President Lawrence Mulindwa also the director of SMASK who was later joined by the FUFA first vice president, Justus Mugisha, a director at Standard High School, Zana.

Dr Lawrence Mulindwa (left) greets Justus Mugisha at Kakindu Stadium on Thursday (Photo: David Isabirye)

St Mary’s SS Kitende XI Vs St Henry’s Kitovu (Photo: David Isabirye)

St Henry’s Kitovu XI Vs St Mary’s Kitende (Photo: David Isabirye)

St Henry’s Kitovu and St Mary’s Kitende captains pose with the match referees prior to kick off (Photo: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, SMASK joined Buddo SS who had earlier qualified for the finals with a 2-0 result against Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA). Gangly striker Emmanuel Loki netted a brace for Buddo S.S.

Meanwhile, the second and third quarterfinal matches will be played on Thursday afternoon.

Standard High School, Zana meets Royal Giant at 2PM while Jinja S.S will face Bulo Parents at the 4 PM game.

Joel Male, the St Mary’s Kitende Head Coach addressing the media after the game (Photo: David Isabirye)

The semifinals will be played on Friday, 17th May 2019 before the long-awaited finals to be played on a subsequent day.

It is one game at a time. We are remaining with two games before we reach achieve our target of taking the trophy Joel Male, Head coach St Mary’s Kitende

Andy Kiweeewa, the Assistant Coach St Henry’s College Kitovu talking to the media (Photo: David Isabirye)