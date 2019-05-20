Abraham Luzzi: Ssingo is favourite to retain the Airtel Masaza football trophy

Ssingo delegation with the Buganda officials at Bulange Mengo during the 2019 Airtel Masaza launch (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Airtel Masaza Football Championship:

Official Opening Match:

Saturday, 1st June: Ssingo Vs Ssese

At Ssaza Ground, Mityana (3:00 PM)

*Kabaka Mutebi II to grace official opening match

The 2019 Airtel Masaza Football tournament will officially kick-off on Saturday, 1st June when Ssingo hosts Ssese at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Sports philanthropist, FIFA players’ agent, businessman –cum-turned politician Abraham ‘Mr Economy’ Luzzi boldly asserts Ssingo Ssaza will retain the 2019 Airtel Masaza Football Championship.

Luzzi is officially one of the Ssingo Ssaza team funders.

He was among the high profile dignitaries present at the launch of the 15th edition of this championship at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Monday, May 20, 2019.

This championship has been played since 2004 with Ssingo winning twice, albeit under Shafik Bisaso as head coach for both times in 2015 and 2018.

Ssingo delegation recieve one of their two sets of jerseys to be used at this year’s championship. Luzzi (with yellow tie) was part of the group at Bulange, Mengo (Photo: David Isabirye)

Abraham ‘Mr Economy’ Luzzi (Photo: David Isabirye)



Ssingo Ssaza has done enough preparations and we are favorites to retain the trophy. Besides, we have the class of players and the technical team to steer us all the way. In fact, we are our own enemies in this tournament. Abraham Luzzi, FIFA player’s agent, businessman and sports philanthropist

Abraham Luzzi addresses the media at Bulange, Mengo (Photo: David Isabirye)

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited will for the fourth year in a row bankroll this championship dubbed as the Buganda Kingdom World Cup to a tune of Shs 400M.

This money was used to procure two sets of branded jerseys for each of the 18 teams, Shs 5M for all the teams, referees payments, publicity and other operational costs.

The year 2019 marks the 15th edition of the championship that bars FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national team players.

Centenary bank has offered Shs 90M, Ngule beer Shs51M and Total Uganda parted with Shs 37M.

All the 19 teams were given 2 sets of jerseys and a kick starting financial coffer of Shs 5M each as well as three balls.

Outspoken players as Sula Malouda Matovu, Robert Omunk, Tonny Mawejje, Brian Umony, Alex Kakuba, Robert Odongkara, Joseph Ochaya, Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Yassar Mugerwa, Pius Wangi, Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi, Mike Sserunkuma and many others have all played this championship.

There are four groups with the group stage games played on a home and away basis before the best two teams qualify for the quarter finals.

Ssingo is in Masengere group alongside Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba and the islanders Ssese.

Besides Airtel Uganda who are the main funders of this championship, there are quite a number of supporting partners as Centenary Bank, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina, Total Uganda and Majestic Brands.

Groups:

MASENGERE: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

BUTIKKIRO: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

MUGANZIRWAZA: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

BULANGE: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners