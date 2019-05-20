Airtel Uganda injects Shs 400M into the 2019 Airtel Masaza Football Championship

2019 Airtel Masaza Football Championship:
Official Opening Match:
- Saturday, 1st June: Ssingo Vs Ssese
- At Ssaza Ground, Mityana (3:00 PM)
*Kabaka Mutebi II to grace official opening match
Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited committed to the cause of promoting local football in Uganda with immense sponsorships for the Uganda Cranes, Airtel Rising Stars (U-17 boys and girls) and the already established Airtel Masaza Football tournament.
For the fourth year in a row, Airtel Uganda Limited will bankroll the Buganda Kingdom World Cup version, dubbed as the Airtel Masaza cup to a tune of Shs 400M.
This money is part of the Shs 1.2 billion package that was unveiled at Bulange in Mengo, three years ago.
The year 2019 marks the 15th edition of the championship that bars FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national team players.
This year’s edition was officially launched on Monday 20th May 2019 at Bulange Mengo, exactly 10 days to the kick off Ssingo at home against Ssese in Mityana.
First Deputy Prime minister of the Buganda Kingdom Twaha Kawaasi presided over the colourful event.
Minister for youths, leisure and sports in the Kingdom Henry Ssekabembe, head of branding and marketing Airtel Uganda Remmy Kisakye and Betina Mugalambi from Centenary bank all were in attendance.
Kawaasi called upon all the fans from respective counties to give support to their teams in various aspects.
Hajja Twaha Kawaasi, Deputy Katikiro
We have gathered here to officially launch this year’s Masaza cup tournament. I call upon everyone in the respective counties to give support to their teams so as we have a successful football event. I would like to confirm that his Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will preside over the opening game between Ssingo and Ssese on 1st June at Mityana Ssaza grounds
Airtel Uganda Limited communications and brand manager, Remmie Kisakye with vigour reechoed their potentiality to continue sponsoring this championship
As Airtel Uganda Limited, we have spent three years at the helm of this tournament as the main title sponsors. This year, we are offering Shs 4OOM to support in the affluent organization with jerseys (two per team and money to assist in operation). This competition has been a birth place for many stars on the national team who have been key in Uganda Cranes’ qualification to AFCON for two consecutive editions (2017 and 2019). We also support football from the grassroots from the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) programmeRemmie Kisakye, Brand and Communications manager, Airtel Uganda
Other sponsors:
Meanwhile, Centenary bank has offered Shs 90M, Ngule beer Shs51M and Total Uganda parted with Shs 37M.
All the 18 teams were given 2 sets of jerseys and a kick starting financial coffer of Shs 5M each as well as three balls.
Players as Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Robert Odongkara, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Yassar Mugerwa, Joseph Ochaya, Brian Umony, Pius Wangi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Mike Sserunkuma and many others have played this tournament.
The tournament will be played on a mixed format of play with group stages first – home and away before the knock outs will come in after the group matches. We urge the respective teams to respect time, follow the rules to the dot and rally for as many sponsors as possibleHajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairperson of the local organizing committee
The Kabaka is pleased to officially open this championship when Ssingo hosts Ssese on the 1st June 2019. We urge as many of his subjects and the well wishers to be around on this momentous day. Preparations to have a successful tournament are already underwayOwek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Minister of Buganda Kingdom in charge of Sports, Leisure and Recreation
Meanwhile, the local organizing committee convened with the referees and team managers moments after the launch at Masengere to further devise means on how best this championship will be run.
Groups:
MASENGERE
Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese
BUTIKKIRO GROUP
Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki
MUGANZIRWAZA GROUP
Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala
BULANGE GROUP
Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli
Previous winners
- 2004 Gomba
- 2005 Mawokota
- 2006 Kkoki
- 2007 Mawokota
- 2008 Kyaddondo
- 2008 Gomba
- 2010 – Not Held (Following Government closure of Buganda Kingdom owned CBS Radio)
- 2011 Buluuli
- 2012 Bulemeezi
- 2013 Mawokota
- 2014 Gomba
- 2015 Ssingo
- 2016 Buddu
- 2017 Gomba
- 2018 Ssingo