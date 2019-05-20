Airtel Uganda injects Shs 400M into the 2019 Airtel Masaza Football Championship

Airtel Uganda Team presents the 400M dummy cheque to the Buganda Kingdom officials on Monday, 20th May 2019 (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Airtel Masaza Football Championship:

Official Opening Match:

Saturday, 1st June: Ssingo Vs Ssese

At Ssaza Ground, Mityana (3:00 PM)

*Kabaka Mutebi II to grace official opening match

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited committed to the cause of promoting local football in Uganda with immense sponsorships for the Uganda Cranes, Airtel Rising Stars (U-17 boys and girls) and the already established Airtel Masaza Football tournament.

For the fourth year in a row, Airtel Uganda Limited will bankroll the Buganda Kingdom World Cup version, dubbed as the Airtel Masaza cup to a tune of Shs 400M.

This money is part of the Shs 1.2 billion package that was unveiled at Bulange in Mengo, three years ago.

The year 2019 marks the 15th edition of the championship that bars FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national team players.

This year’s edition was officially launched on Monday 20th May 2019 at Bulange Mengo, exactly 10 days to the kick off Ssingo at home against Ssese in Mityana.

First Deputy Prime minister of the Buganda Kingdom Twaha Kawaasi presided over the colourful event.

Team Ssingo delegation that had Abraham ‘Mr Economy’ Luzzi (in yellow tie) recieve their Airtel Uganda branded kit (Photo: David Isabirye)

Minister for youths, leisure and sports in the Kingdom Henry Ssekabembe, head of branding and marketing Airtel Uganda Remmy Kisakye and Betina Mugalambi from Centenary bank all were in attendance.

Kawaasi called upon all the fans from respective counties to give support to their teams in various aspects.



We have gathered here to officially launch this year’s Masaza cup tournament. I call upon everyone in the respective counties to give support to their teams so as we have a successful football event. I would like to confirm that his Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will preside over the opening game between Ssingo and Ssese on 1st June at Mityana Ssaza grounds Hajja Twaha Kawaasi, Deputy Katikiro

Team Kooki members admire their jersey (Photo: David Isabirye)

Airtel Uganda Limited communications and brand manager, Remmie Kisakye with vigour reechoed their potentiality to continue sponsoring this championship

As Airtel Uganda Limited, we have spent three years at the helm of this tournament as the main title sponsors. This year, we are offering Shs 4OOM to support in the affluent organization with jerseys (two per team and money to assist in operation). This competition has been a birth place for many stars on the national team who have been key in Uganda Cranes’ qualification to AFCON for two consecutive editions (2017 and 2019). We also support football from the grassroots from the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) programme Remmie Kisakye, Brand and Communications manager, Airtel Uganda

Remmie Kisakye_Airtel Uganda Brand and Communications manager in exclusive interviews with the media at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala (Photo: David Isabirye)

Other sponsors:

Meanwhile, Centenary bank has offered Shs 90M, Ngule beer Shs51M and Total Uganda parted with Shs 37M.

Team Centenary Bank presented Shs 90M in sponsorship (Photo: David Isabirye)

Ngule beer has parted with Shs 51 M (Photo: David Isabirye)

All the 18 teams were given 2 sets of jerseys and a kick starting financial coffer of Shs 5M each as well as three balls.

Players as Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Robert Odongkara, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Yassar Mugerwa, Joseph Ochaya, Brian Umony, Pius Wangi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Mike Sserunkuma and many others have played this tournament.

The tournament will be played on a mixed format of play with group stages first – home and away before the knock outs will come in after the group matches. We urge the respective teams to respect time, follow the rules to the dot and rally for as many sponsors as possible Hajji Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairperson of the local organizing committee

The tournament referees at Bulange Mengo (Photo: David Isabirye)

The Kabaka is pleased to officially open this championship when Ssingo hosts Ssese on the 1st June 2019. We urge as many of his subjects and the well wishers to be around on this momentous day. Preparations to have a successful tournament are already underway Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Minister of Buganda Kingdom in charge of Sports, Leisure and Recreation

Meanwhile, the local organizing committee convened with the referees and team managers moments after the launch at Masengere to further devise means on how best this championship will be run.

The local organizing committee members pose for a group photo during the launch (Photo: David Isabirye)

Groups:

MASENGERE

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

BUTIKKIRO GROUP

Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

MUGANZIRWAZA GROUP

Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

BULANGE GROUP

Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners

2004 Gomba

2005 Mawokota

2006 Kkoki

2007 Mawokota

2008 Kyaddondo

2008 Gomba

2010 – Not Held (Following Government closure of Buganda Kingdom owned CBS Radio)

2011 Buluuli

2012 Bulemeezi

2013 Mawokota

2014 Gomba

2015 Ssingo

2016 Buddu

2017 Gomba

2018 Ssingo