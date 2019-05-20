Mary Nuba: She Cranes star wins Vitality Netball Goalden Shot Award

Mary Nuba Cholhok (R) battles for the ball (Photo: Ben Lumley)

When Uganda She Cranes goal shooter Peace Proscovia left Loughborough Lightning, the Vitality Netball Super League side straight away took on countrymate Mary Nuba Cholhok.

Cholhok was signed to fill the gap left Proscovia, and she did just that with impressive performances throughout the season.

And in her rookie season, the goal shooter guided Lightning to a fourth-place finish as Manchester Thunder dethroned Wasps.

She’s only the second Ugandan to play netball outside of her country and Mary Cholhok has now followed in the footsteps of her idol and fellow countrywoman @peace_proscovia to claim the Vitality Netball Goalden Shot Award for 2019! ⚡️💜 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/afmmKP3sTh — Lboro Lightning NSL (@LboroLightning) May 18, 2019

For her impressive display in the attacking circle and prowess shooting, Cholhok claimed the Vitality Netball Goalden Shot Award as the curtains came down on the 2019 Vitality Netball Super League season over the weekend.