Mary Nuba: She Cranes star wins Vitality Netball Goalden Shot Award

When Uganda She Cranes goal shooter Peace Proscovia left Loughborough Lightning, the Vitality Netball Super League side straight away took on countrymate Mary Nuba Cholhok.
Cholhok was signed to fill the gap left Proscovia, and she did just that with impressive performances throughout the season.
And in her rookie season, the goal shooter guided Lightning to a fourth-place finish as Manchester Thunder dethroned Wasps.
For her impressive display in the attacking circle and prowess shooting, Cholhok claimed the Vitality Netball Goalden Shot Award as the curtains came down on the 2019 Vitality Netball Super League season over the weekend.