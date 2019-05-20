Okello, Balinya dropped from Afcon team, to join Cosafa squad

Allan Okello

KCCA starlet Allan Okello and Premier League top scorer Juma Balinya have been dropped from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The duo will now join the team that is preparing for the COSAFA camp under the tutorship of Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru and Mbarara City’s Livingstone Mbabazi.

Other players dropped to the Cosafa team are Daniel Sserunkuma, goalkeepers James Alitho and Charles Lukwago as well as Proline defensive stalwart Mustafa Mujjuzi.

Juma Balinya wheels away after scoring against SC Villa [Photo: John Batanudde]

Sebastien Desabre, the national team coach has maintained only eleven players who will be joined by other 15 foreign-based players for the training camp in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the finals in Egypt.

Locally based players Allan Kyambadde, Timothy Awany, Patrick Kaddu, Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA) and Vipers’ duo of Moses Waiswa and skipper Taddeo Lwanga also make the cut.

Others are Bevis Mugabi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Isaac Muleme, Khalid Aucho and Godfrey Walusimbi.

Nowhere

Three players seem to have been dropped from the Afcon squad and also miss out on the Cosafa squad.

Vipers’ Halid Lwaliwa, Egypt based Daniel Isiagi and Express left back Disan Galiwango.

The 11 players in Afcon Squad: Bevis Mugabi, Timothy Awany, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Muleme, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, and Kaddu Henry

The six players to join Cosafa Squad: Charles Lukwago, James Alitho, Allan Okello, Juma Balinya, Mustafa Mujuzi and Daniel Sserunkuma.

Nowhere: Disan Galiwango, Daniel Isiagi and Halid Lwaliwa