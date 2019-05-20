RS Berkene take first leg advantage in Caf Confederation Cup Final

RS Berkene 1-0 Zamalek

RS Berkene

Hosts RS Berkene took a slim advantage towards winning the Caf Confederation Cup after edging Zamalek 1-0 in Berkene.

Togolese forward Kodjo Fo Doh Laba scored the winner at the death to separate the two sides in a closely contested game

The fixture was watched by over 20,000 spectators including the CAF President Ahmed Ahmed and Morocco national team head coach Herve Renard among others.

The hosts were the better side and their reward came in the 94th minute when Laba scored, his eighth goal of the campaign so far.

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, 26th May 2019 in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

The winner after two legs will pocket $1.25 Million and $625,000 for the runner-up.