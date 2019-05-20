T20 World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda walk past Botswana to start off with a win

Uganda142/7, Botswana 90 (18/20 overs, target 143). Uganda won by 52 runs

Nigeria105/5, Kenya106/2 (12.2/15 overs, target 106). Kenya won by 8 wickets (with 16 balls remaining).

Ghana 91/7, Namibia 92/1 (10.5/20 overs, target 92). Namibia won by 9 wickets (with 55 balls remaining).

Charles Waiswa picket Uganda’s last wicket against Botswana (Photo: John Batanudde)

Uganda made light work of Botswana in their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers at Lugogo, winning by 52 runs.

Botswana won the toss and chose to put Cricket Cranes to the bat, a decision they failed to back with their work in the field giving away singles and putting down chances.

However, the top failed to hold for Uganda as Zephaniah Arinaitwe and captain Roger Mukasa fell cheaply to leave Uganda reeling at 29/2 but Hamu Kayondo (30) and Arnold Otwani (44) combined for a well crafted partnership of 65.

Once Otwani departed, it was left to the late order that made a charge with Riazat Shah (24) and Dinesh Nakrani (18) making some contributions to a team total of 142/7.

Riazat Ali Shah prepares to run out Inzimamul Master (Photo: John Batanudde)

In the chase, a disciplined Uganda bowling unit ensured that Botswana never get close to the total with the returning Emmanuel Isaneez (1/16) the most impressive in his four over spell. He was backed up by some brilliant fielding with Uganda picking up three crucial run outs that deflated the Botswana chase.

Uganda was able to complete a 57-run win and start the tournament on a winning note.

Namibia celebrate (Photo: John Batanudde)

In the other games played, Namibia eased past Ghana, winning by 9 wickets while Kenya defeated Nigeria by 8 wickets.

Kenya players take a breather after picking a wicket (Photo: John Batanudde)

Uganda has a big one tomorrow at Kyambogo where they take on Namibia at Kyambogo in the morning,

Ghana will face Kenya in the afternoon at the same venue while Nigeria will face Botswana at Lugogo in the afternoon.