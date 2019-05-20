Uganda’s Kiplimo triumphs in the 2019 Great Manchester Run

Jacon Kiplimo at the finishing point of the 2019 Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run

2019 Simply Health Great Manchester Run:

Men:

Winner : Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) – 27:31

: Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) – 27:31 Runners up : Faniel Eyob (Italy) – 28:24

: Faniel Eyob (Italy) – 28:24 2nd Runners up: Antonio Abdia (Spain) – 28:39

Women:

Winner: Hellen Obiri (Kenya) – 31:23

Hellen Obiri (Kenya) – 31:23 1 st Runners up : Ruti Aga (Ethiopia) – 31:44

: Ruti Aga (Ethiopia) – 31:44 2nd Runners up: Edna Kiplagat (Kenya) – 32:34

Uganda’s long distance runner Jacob Kiplimo won the 2019 Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run on Sunday.

The teenager hit the front early in the men’s event, and never looked back as he came home in a time of 27:31.

This is the fourth-fastest time for 10km on the roads this year.

The Ugandan was ahead of Italian Eyob Faniel (28:24) and 2016 European 10,000m champion Antonio Abadia (28:39).

Even though he may be tender in years, World Cross Country silver medalist Kiplimo was a dominant force and looked in complete control throughout his impressive performance.

He was joined in pushing the pace in the early stages by Britain’s in-form Nick Goolab but when the African reached halfway in 13:45 he held a 25-second advantage over his competitors which only grew in the closing stages.

The 18-year-old now looks likely to set his sights on the 10,000m in Doha and it will be intriguing to see how this young talent develops over the coming months.

Jacob Kiplimo with the famale top performer Hellen Obiri pose for a photo after the Simplyhealth Great Manchester run

Britain’s Goolab has also been impressive in recent weeks, clocking a course record 28:22 over 10km at Brighton and an excellent 13:34 for 5km in Ipswich.

In Manchester, he was only three seconds off third place thanks to a run of 28:42 – though he admitted afterwards that he had paid dearly for his early attempts to stick with Kiplimo.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri clocked 31:23 to win the women version of the 2019 Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run

Meanwhile, Kenyan Hellen Obiri, the reigning 5000m world champion won the female category with a time of 31:23.

Fresh from winning the Kenyan Cross Country Championships, the world cross country title and then storming to 3000m victory at the recent Doha Diamond League, Obiri stormed to victory in style.

Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga clocked 31:44 for second place while two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat was third in 32:34.