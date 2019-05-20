Women’s Rugby World Cup: Uganda to compete in first-ever African qualifier

Action between Uganda and Kenya during the 2015 Elgon Cup at Kyandondo Rugby Club (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

Rugby Africa will organise the first-ever qualifiers for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Africa.

The 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, which will serve as a qualifier to the 2021 World Cup, will be played at the Bosman stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 9-17.

Four teams will be competing to earn their place to play in New Zealand and these are; South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Madagascar.

The four teams were chosen on the basis of the level and frequency of play of the female players since there isn’t yet an established African ranking for women’s fifteen-a-side rugby.

Each team will play 3 matches and a points classification will be established with the winner of the tournament qualifying directly for the World Cup while the second best team will play a match against a selected team from South America for a chance to play the global repechage tournament if victorious.

“The development of women in rugby is the greatest opportunity for our sport over the next decade. This is an essential part of World Rugby’s vision of ‘A sport for all, true to its values’ and is aligned with its mission to grow the global family. Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth and participation levels are at an all-time high. Women’s rugby in Africa is leading the way in terms of the number of women players registered worldwide,” says Katie Sadleir, General Manager for Women’s Rugby at World Rugby as quoted by APO.

The President of Rugby Africa, Khaled Babbou, views the advancement of Rugby Africa on the rugby world scene as a priority objective of this competition.

Organising qualifiers for the World Cup provides, above all, a springboard for the players and a chance for teams to reach the highest level in the sport. Development of the practice of our sport is at the heart of our concerns, and women’s rugby is a major strategic priority. Khaled Babbou, Rugby Africa President

All Fixtures | Bosman stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg

Friday, August 9

Madagascar vs Kenya

South Africa vs Uganda

Tuesday, August 13

Kenya vs Uganda

Madagascar vs South Africa

Saturday, August 17