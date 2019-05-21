Afcon 2019: Partey calls for unity and sacrifice in Ghana camp

Thomas Partey in action against Uganda Cranes at Namboole [Photo: John Batanudde]

Ghana midfield gem Thomas Partey believes winning a tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations requires more than just quality in the squad.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder in a brief interview with BBC Sport adds that the Ghana Black Stars must go an extra mile and sacrifice if they are to end the jinx that has existed since 1992.

“To win a tournament like Afcon sometimes quality alone is not enough,” he told BBC Sport.

We have to be able to sacrifice and go the extra mile and with that and a little bit of luck, I am sure we will emerge victorious. Unity and working for each other will be vital because we have got the quality of players already so we all have to on the same page. Thomas Partey, Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder

Partey will go to Egypt for his second major tournament with the Black Stars after featuring at Gabon 2017.

“This will be my second major tournament with the team so it’s hard to tell what has been wrong in the past but we need to be united.

Partey’s message comes at a time when Ghana seems to be divided after Captain Asamoah Gyan announced retirement after coach Kwesi Appiah revealed to him his bit-part role in Egypt.