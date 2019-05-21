Alexis Bbakka (left) is joined by a teammate to celebrate one of the two goals for Carlstad United

Swedish based striker Alexis Bbakka has earned his first call up to the senior Uganda national football team, The Uganda Cranes.

Bbakka, a gangly forward playing in Sweden at Carlstad United BK Football Club, is among the pool of players named by the head coach Sebastien Desabre.

The 6ft2 forward has scored 5 goals, recorded 4 assists in 6 games.

This pool has 27 players for the training camp in Abu Dhabi as the national team prepares for the forthcoming AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

Michael Azira, Isaac Muleme, William Luwagga Kizito and defender Ronald Mukiibi all bounce back to the team.

There is no place for the injured Dennis Iguma, Edrisa Lubega, Yunus Sentamu, Isaac Isinde, Muhammed Shaban and Milton Karisa, all who have been part of the mainstream team for a long time.

The entire Uganda Cranes contingent will fly out on 27th May 2019 to the Abu Dhabi where they will camp and play two international friendly matches as the technical team assesses them further.

The goalkeeping department has four players including KCCA FC’s Charles Lukwago who will join the team after the COSAFA tournament in South Africa.

The final team of 23 players to Egypt will be communicated after the two friendly matches in Abu Dhabi.

Uganda Cranes makes a return to AFCON finals for the second successive time following the 2017 edition in Gabon.

The Squad to Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda) Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England),

Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC,Uganda), Godfrey Walsumbi (Unattached)

Midfielders: William Luwagga Kizito (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Michael Azira (Montreal, Canada), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Kirizestom Ntambi (Coffee FC, Ethiopia), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC-Uganda)

Strikers: Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United, Sweden), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska, Sweden), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda)