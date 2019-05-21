Azira, Luwagga, Mukiibi among returnees as Uganda Cranes AFCON bound team takes shape

Micheal Azira passes the ball during a Uganda Cranes home game (Photo: John Batanudde)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre on Tuesday, 21st May 2019 named the provisional 27-man team for a special training camp in Abu Dhabi.

There are a couple of returning faces to the team that has a blend of the youthful and vastly experienced crop.

William Luwagga Kizito and Michael Azira, two players who played at AFCON 2017 in Gabon but have been out of the team for some time return to the fold.

Towering center half Mugabi of Yeovil Town in England is also on the team.

Kazakhstan based midfielder Luwagga who features at Shakhter Karagandy Football Club is expected to compete in a crowded midfield zone that also has Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia) and Canadian based Azira, a central blocking midfielder with Montreal Football club.

Defender Brian Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu of Ostersunds in Sweden returns after missing the cut for AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

Brian Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu during the Gym sessions in 2017.

Isaac Muleme, who missed the last group L qualifier away to Tanzania also returns and Ethiopian based utility player Kirizestom Ntambi maintains his presence on the team.

There are two new faces in the Swedish duo of Abdul Lumala (Syrianska) and Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK).

The four goalkeepers on the provisional side have the team skipper Dennis Onyango, Robert Odongkara, Jamal Salim and KCCA’s Charles Lukwago.

The final team of 23 players to Egypt will be confirmed after the two international friendly matches in Abu Dhabi.

The Squad to Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda) Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England),

Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC,Uganda), Godfrey Walsumbi (Unattached)

Midfielders: William Luwagga Kizito (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Michael Azira (Montreal, Canada), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Kirizestom Ntambi- Coffee FC, Ethiopia), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), Moses Waiswa Moses (Vipers SC, Uganda), Sadam Juma (KCCA FC-Uganda)

Strikers: Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United, Sweden), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska FC, Sweden), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC Uganda)