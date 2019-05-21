Bright Stars Vs Proline: Uganda Cup final match officials confirmed

Ali Sabila Chelengat (holding the ball) will handle the final of the 2019 Stanbic Uganda Cup (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Stanbic Uganda Cup final:

Saturday, 25th May:

Bright Stars Vs Proline

At Masaka Recreational Stadium (3:30 PM)

Officials:

Center Referee : Ali Sabila Chelengat

: Ali Sabila Chelengat Assistant Referee 1 : Mark Ssonko

: Mark Ssonko Assistant Referee 2 : Issa Masembe

: Issa Masembe Fourth Official: William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya

William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya Referees’ Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

The domestic footballing season in Uganda is bound to wind down in style on Saturday, 25th May 2019 with the Stanbic Uganda Cup grand finale between Bright Stars and Proline at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Upon that back ground, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees Standing Committee has confirmed the appointment of the match officials to handle this epic clash.

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Referee Ali Sabila Chelengat will handle the final.

FIFA assistant referee, Mark Ssonko (right)

He will be assisted by FIFA Assistant referees Mark Ssonko and Issa Masembe as the first and second assistants respectively.

William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya will be the fourth official in the 2019 Uganda Cup final (Photo: David Isabirye)

FIFA Referee William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya is the fourth official for this tie.

Meanwhile, there is a planned pre-match press conference on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala as a beef up for the match.

Fred Kajoba, head coach of Bright Stars Football Club (Photo: John Batanudde)

Proline head coach, Shafik Bisaso communicates instructions during the first leg of the semi-final against Kyetume at Nakisunga Ssaza play ground (Photo: David Isabirye)

At this press conference the two respective head coaches Shafique Bisaso (Proline FC) and Fred Kajoba (Bright Stars FC) will address the media and highlight about the latest developments in their respective camps.

Road to final:

Proline:

FUFA Big league champions Proline had enjoyed a stellar season as they also marked their return to the top tier league, Uganda Premier League.

Proline got the better of Kyetume during a two legged semi-final duel.

The aggregate score after two legs was 3 all and Proline won the tense penalty shoot out 4-3 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Earlier, Proline was in scintillating form, ejecting the 2018 runners up Vipers in the quarter finals 2-1 at Lugogo (after extra time).

Former Vipers junior team player Noordin Bunjo and Ibrahim Bonyo scored for Proline and captain Tadeo Lwanga pulled back a goal for Vipers.

At the round of 16, Proline had ejected West Nile giants, Onduparaka 2-1 (Bright Anukani and Ivan Bogere scored for Proline, with Samson Ceaser Okhuti having got the Catarpillar’s goal.

They were 1-0 winners over Nyamityobora away during the stage of 32 at the Kakyeka Stadium courtesy of Mustafa Mujjuzi’s well drilled penalty.

Proline kicked off this year’s campaign on Christmas eve with around of 64 victory; recovering from a goal down to beat Light SS 3-1 at their Lugogo fortress.

Lawrence Oroboro gave Light SS the lead but Allan Gerald Egaku (brace) and Mustafa Mujjuzi’s penalty overturned the game.

Bright Stars’ journey:

Bright Stars eliminated joint record cup winners Express during a two legged semi-final contest following a 2 all aggregate score (Bright Stars won 3-2 in penalty shoot outs).

In the quarter finals, Bright Stars won 1-0 away to Nebbi Central with Brian Kayanja scoring the all important goal at the Luo Stadium.

During the round of 16, Kajoba’s charges were 2-1 winners away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Jamil Kalisa was a brace hero before URA captain pulled back the consolation.

At the stage of 32, Bright Stars gritted their teeth to eliminate Bumate United away at the Christ High School play ground in Bundibugyo 5-3 in post match penalties having recovered from a goal down to force the shoot out.

Normal time had ended one goal apiece. Beckam Musoki gave Bumate United the lead and Bright Stars equalized through Brian Kayanja.

The Mwererwe based outfit had an easy ride at the very start, winning 4-0 against Kazo Excel at the opening stage (round of 64).

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to represent the country at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

KCCA are the reigning cup holders.