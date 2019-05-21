Buganda Sports Minister Ssekabembe urges Masaza teams to plan for own playing grounds

Buganda Kingdom Sports, Leisure and Recreation minister Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu addressing the gathering during the 2019 Airtel Masaza football cup launch at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Airtel Masaza Football Championship:

Official Opening Match:

Saturday, 1st June: Ssingo Vs Ssese

At Ssaza Ground, Mityana (3:00 PM)

*Kabaka Mutebi II to grace official opening match

The Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation in the Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu has challenged all the 18 teams in the Airtel Masaza football championship to start planning for their own playing fields.

Owek. Ssekabembe was addressing the Masaza chiefs, sponsors’ representatives, media, referees and other key stake holders during the official launch of this year’s championship at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Monday, 20th May 2019.



I urge all of you to plan well for the money collected from the gate collections and other avenues. I challenge you to plan ahead with this money realized and also think of owning your own playing fields. Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda Kingdom Sports, Leisure and Recreation minister

The Kasenyi play ground used by Buwekuula Ssaza team in Mityana

All the 18 Masaza teams in the championship which clocks its 18th edition are virtually hiring the sports fields being used.

Playing fields used by Masaza teams:

A close look at all the fields for the respective Masaza teams being used in the championship proves that indeed these teams have a long way to own their own playing facilities.

Fine, there could be challenges to own their own playing fields but it is a mission and task possible.

The Kabulasooke PTC play ground in Gomba District is home to Gomba Ssaza team (Photo: David Isabirye)

The defending champions Ssingo have time over and again used their Ssaza ground in Mityana.

There are two Island teams (Buvuma and Ssese) which are definitely situated in the middle of Lake Victoria.

Record champions Gomba houses their games at the Kabulasooke PTC play ground in Gomba.

Buddu, as always is at the Masaka Recreational Stadium, Kabula (Lyantonde), Kooki (Rakai), Mawogola is in Ssembabule district, Mawokota (Mpigi), Bulemezi (Luweero), Busujju (Kimuli play-ground along Mityana – Mubende road), Kyaggwe (Mukono Bishops SS play-ground), Kyadondo (at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe), Busiro (Ssentema play-ground), Butambala (Kibibi Secondary School play-ground), Buwekula (Kasenyi play ground in Mubende), Buluuli (Nakasongola) and Bugerere plays in Kayunga district.

The 2019 Airtel Masaza Football tournament will officially kick-off on Saturday, 1st June when Ssingo hosts Ssese at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

For the third year in a row, telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited recommitted themselves to bankroll this championship dubbed as the Buganda Kingdom World Cup to a tune of Shs 400M.

Each of these 18 teams was given Shs 5M for a start to assist in the initial preparations as well as two sets of jerseys (home and away).

This tournament does not allow the use of players who feature in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and on the respective national team.

Besides the big numbers associated with this championship, the Airtel Masaza cup is fondly known as a big catchment area to show case raw talent.

Products hitherto unknown in the eyes of many as Baker Buyala, Jude Ssemugabi, Alex Kakuba, Geofrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi, Ivan Bukenya, Sula Malouda Matovu, goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Yassar Mugerwa, Alex Ikanga, Ivan Anguyo, Joseph Ochaya, Brian Umony, Pius Wangi, Mike Sserunkuma and many others were popularized by this tournament.

As usual, the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening match like he has done over the years.

A section of stands at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole watching the final of the Masaza football cup (Photo: David Isabirye)

The final game of this tournament is normally hosted at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole to accommodate the big numbers of people associated with the grand climax that has the third place and final matches.

Groups:

Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners