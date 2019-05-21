Fufa Big League MVP Anukani makes final Cosafa squad

Bright Anukani [Photo: John Batanudde]

Bright Anukani has been named in the Uganda Cranes squad to take part in the Cosafa tournament.

The Proline attacker has been one of the revelations of the campaign scoring over 12 goals and made more than 13 assists in arguably the most successful campaign for his club.

The team under the tutorship of Abdallah Mubiru and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has all the six players dropped from the Afcon squad including goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who will link up with the Egypt bound team in Abu Dhabi.

However, there is no place for Express FC winger cum striker Michael Birungi, Mbarara City’s Ivan Eyam, SC Villa’s David Owori and U-17 goalkeeper Jack Komakech.

The team is set to depart for Durban, South Africa on Thursday ahead of the tournament which kicks off on May 25.

Uganda Cranes will start their tournament at the quarterfinal stage against Lesotho.

The Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Police), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (Express), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline), Paul Mbowa (URA) and Hassan Musana (KCCA)

Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA), Allan Okello (KCCA), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United), Juma Balinya (Police) and Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City)

Strikers: Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers), Bright Anukani (Proline FC) and Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa).