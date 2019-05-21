Isaac Mutanga with the Express FC armband has been released [Photo: John Batanudde]

Six-time league champions Express Football Club have confirmed captain Isaac Mutanga has been released from the club.

The defender joined the club from DR Congo side Bukavu at the start of the previous season and given the role of assistant captain under Kefa Kisala before he took over as fulltime captain under George Ssimwogerere.

Express FC confirmed Mutanga’s departure in a statement on the club’s website.

“He has been officially released by the club,” read part of the statement on the club website.

Everyone at Express wishes Mutanga the very best in his career and thank him for the spirited performances and leadership. Express FC on Isaac Mutanga

Mutanga last featured for the Red Eagles in a league game at Lugogo against KCCA and missed the last games of the campaign through injury.

It’s reported that Express is in talks with their former player Shafik Bakaki for a possible move back to Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.