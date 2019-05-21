Kabonge salutes Desabre, optimistic Uganda Cranes will progress to AFCON knockout stages

Allan Kabonge shares ideas with Desabre at Lugogo

Fast-rising football coach Allan Kabonge is optimistic Uganda Cranes will progress from the group stages at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Kabonge, a CAF ‘C’ licenced coach, has attained enviable cult status when it comes to guiding clubs from the lower tier to the Uganda Premier League.

He has the hope that Uganda Cranes will advance out of group A that has the hosts Egypt, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo, provided the coach is given an independent mind to make last decisions on the team.

I wish the Uganda Cranes success in Egypt. Let them work as a team but the coach (Sebastien Desabre) should take the last decision on our team. He is a great coach from whom we have learnt a lot of things. We are aiming at getting out of group stage first and I am sure, we can easily achieve that. Allan Kabonge Kivewala

Kyetume Football Club players and coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala celebrate (Photo: John Batanudde)

Kabonge is now a free agent after guiding Kyetume from the FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League.

He has also previously helped in the elevation of Aurum Roses, Onduparaka, Masavu and Paidha Black Angels from the lower division to the treasured Uganda Premier League.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes maintained their training sessions prior to the planned training camp in Abu Dhabi well in time of AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Allan Kabonge Ponsiano Kivewala addressing the media (Photo: David Isabirye)

The Provisional Uganda Cranes Squad to Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda) Jamal Salim (Al Hilal-Sudan)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England),

Isaac Muleme (FK Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC,Uganda), Godfrey Walsumbi (Unattached)

Midfielders: William Luwagga Kizito (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), Michael Azira (Montreal, Canada), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Kirizestom Ntambi (Coffee FC, Ethiopia), Allan Kateregga (Maritzburg, South Africa), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC-Uganda)

Strikers: Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United, Sweden), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Abdul Lumala (Syrianska, Sweden), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC, Uganda)