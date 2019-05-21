Legend Mbabazi beefs up COSAFA bound Uganda Cranes technical team

Charles Mbabazi during his tenure at Onduparaka Football Club (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Former Uganda Cranes international midfielder Charles Livingstone Mbabazi will deputize Abdallah Mubiru on the COSAFA bound Uganda Cranes team.

Mbabazi was approached by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for the opportunity which he optimally welcomed with both hands.

For starters, Mbabazi was the head coach for the Western region select side that lost 1-0 to Uganda Cranes during the regional tour match.

The former Express, KCCA, SC Villa, ASEC Mimosa and St Patrick Athletic (Ireland) midfielder brings a wealth of experience to the team.

The COSAFA bound Uganda Cranes side will depart for South Africa on Thursday, 23rd May 2019 ahead of the kick off for this year’s COSAFA Cup where Uganda was invited as a guest country.

The team has been preparing since last week under Abdallah Mubiru (head coach), Geoffrey Massa, Sadiq Wassa (goalkeeping coach) at Lugogo.

They are currently camped at Sky Hotel, Naalya and will fly out of the country this Thursday.

Uganda Cranes will kick start the tournament at the quarterfinals against Lesotho Likuena.

About Mbabazi:

A decent midfielder in his heydays, Mbabazi played for all the three leading Uganda Premier League clubs; Express, SC Villa and KCCA.

He attracted the eye of scouts before he left greener pastures in Esperance (Tunisia) and Asec Mimosa (Ivory Coast).

He was later signed by Ireland top tier club, St Patrick’s Athletic (1999 to 2003) before he ventured in the Vietnam premier league clubs with Hà Nội ACB (2006–2008), Bình Dương (2009 – 2010).

He returned back to his native country and had a brief stint with his home club Wandegeya Football club between 2011-2013.

Since retiring from football, Mbabazi who started his elementary coaching education in Ireland with the UEFA Intermediary coaching course has since handled Bright Stars, Lweza (coach-player), Masavu in Entebbe, the Somalia national team, Onduparaka, Kyetume and lately Mbarara City.

He proudly owns a CAF ‘B’ coaching certificate and he is known as a hands-on coach with vast contemporary training, match day expertise to handle the dynamic nature of modern football.