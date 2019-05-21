Namibia put Cricket Cranes in must-win situation against Kenya

Emmanuel Isaneez tries to prevent a boundary (Photo: John Batanudde)

Namibia made huge gains towards qualification for the T20 Global World Cup qualifiers with a 42-run win over Uganda at Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

The early morning encounter was blessed with good weather as Namibia won the toss and chose bat first a decision that they nearly regretted as Uganda made quick inroads into their batting.

Two run outs and a wicket each for Charles Waiswa and Dinesh Nakrani left Namibia reeling at 53/4 but a blitz from Karl Birkenstock 59 off 28 balls took the game away from Uganda as Namibia posted a competitive 167/7.

In the chase, Zephaniah Arinaitwe and Hamu Kayondo took the game to Namibia quickly racing to 30 in 3 overs before both openers fell cheaply but with Uganda in a good position at 42/3.

The good platform set by the openers was not utilised well as the remaining the middle order failed to build on it playing a lot of negative cricket which kept increasing the asking rate every other over.

Despite five batsmen scoring in double figures, none was able to make it count as the Namibians tightened their grip on the game to claim a 42-run win.

The loss means Uganda will be fighting for survival tomorrow when they take on Kenya in the afternoon.

In the other games played on Tuesday, Kenya made it two out of two as they blew away a stubborn Ghana while Nigeria nicked Botswana in a thriller at Lugogo.