VolleyballPhotos: Uganda 3-1 Rwanda | All Africa Games Qualifiers 1 day ago by John Batanudde Uganda defeated Rwanda 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17) in their second game of the All Africa Games Qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Monday.