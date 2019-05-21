Volleyball

Photos: Uganda 3-1 Rwanda | All Africa Games Qualifiers

ago
by John Batanudde

Uganda defeated Rwanda 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17) in their second game of the All Africa Games Qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Monday.

