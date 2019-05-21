Sunday, May 19

Kenya 3-0 Rwanda (25-10, 25-17, 25-10)

Ethiopia 0-3 Uganda (25-17, 25-19, 25-13)

Monday, May 20

Kenya 3-0 Rwanda (25-13, 25-8, 25-10)

Uganda 3-1 Rwanda (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17)

Tuesday, May 21

Rwanda vs. Ethiopia, 6:00 pm

Kenya vs. Uganda, 8:00 pm

Uganda National Women’s Volleyball team will battle for the single Zone V All Africa Games slot on Tuesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The side takes on favourites and gold medalists Kenya who, like the hosts, have won both their games for a place in Morocco later this year.

Uganda overcame Rwanda 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17) after the Kenyans had earlier swept Ethiopia aside 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-10).

Sheila Omuriwe, Uganda’s assistant coach, is well aware Kenya boasts of both experience and size. She says her side has to take it one point at a time.

“Kenya has big girls, they have mature players who have played this game for a long time,” Omuriwe said of the opponents. “We have told our girls not to have pressure, the win will be important but we just have to take a point at a time,” she added.