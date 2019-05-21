Why Asamoah Gyan retired from the Ghana National Team

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda closes down Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan during the 2017 AFCON Tournament

Ghana all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan has revealed why he retired from the Black Stars team with just a month to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 33-year old announced his retirement on Monday, less than 24 hours ahead of Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah naming of the provisional squad for the finals in Egypt.

Gyan, in a press release, said he retired after being betrayed by the coach who handed the team armband to Andre Ayew and also told Gyan he would play a bit part role in Egypt.

”If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team for the tournament, I wish to rescue myself from the tournament,” Gyan said partly in a statement.

I also wish to retire from the national team permanently, not pretending my presence would not fuel the purported undermining the country has seen under my captaincy. Asamoah Gyan

”I would continue to serve the country Ghana in other endeavours as a businessman through various investments.”

Gyan who made his debut in 2003 against Somalia also highlighted he can’t pretend to be happy when he is not.

I can’t pretend to be happy. I would rather hurt myself emotionally and psychologically Asamoah Gyan

Gyan retires with 51 international goals and has represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

He has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.