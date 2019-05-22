Afcon 2019: A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded, Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has rescinded his retirement decision after a phone call from the Ghana president revealing it’s hard not to obey the president.

The Ghana leading scorer with 51 goals in 106 caps had on Monday quit international football after he was replaced as captain for the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But His Excellence Nana Akufo-Addo spoke to the Black Stars number 3 and he admitted to change of mind.

I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah to help win the AFCON trophy

“A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded,” said Gyan in a statement shared on Twitter.

I have taken the request in good faith and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah. Asamoah Gyan

Appiah is expected to name his provisional squad for the tournament before the end of Wednesday and it remains unknown whether Gyan will be named captain after the tactician had revealed Andre Ayew would be the skipper.

Gyan has scored at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

He scored the only goal against Uganda Cranes at the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.