2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosts Egypt named a provisional 25-man squad as confirmed by their Mexican born head coach Javier Aguirre.

A lion’s share of the players on the team is local legion, with only eight coming from outside Africa.

The reigning African player of the year Mohamed Salah who plies his trade at Liverpool Football Club is definitely part of the team alongside Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

Others are; Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion), Ali Ghazal (Feirense), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos) and Ahmed “Kouka” Hassan (Olympiacos).

On the 25 man team is veteran Arab Contractor’s striker Ahmed Ali, 33, who returns after an 8-year absence.

The head coach Aguirre will trim off two players before the mandatory 10 days to kick off deadline.

Warm up games

The hosts have lined up two international friendly matches against CECAFA region country Tanzania and West Africans Guinea.

Egypt has won this championship a record seven times.

They are in group A where they play their opener against Zimbabwe before facing Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda in the other group A matches.

Egypt Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shenawi (Pyramids FC), Mohamed El-Shenawy (Ahly), Mahmoud Genish (Zamalek), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Smouha)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Ali Ghazal (Feirense), Ayman Ahsraf (Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Ahmed Aboul Fotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Walid Soliman (Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Nabil Emad (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Aly (Arab Contractors), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Ahmed “Kouka” Hassan (Olympiacos)