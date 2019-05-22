Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has agreed to coach Buddu Ssaza on a short term contract. (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Hours after the official launch of the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup, the different teams continue to prepare for the tournament.

Player recruitment, restructuring of the technical and administrative wings are some of the priority areas being taken into consideration.

Last year’s losing finalists and winners in 2016, Buddu has hired the services of former Uganda Cranes midfielder Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Mbabazi duly confirmed the appointment which is temporary in nature, owing to the amateur setting of the Masaza tournament.

Yes. I agreed to work with Buddu Ssaza team. Hopefully, we achieve the best. Livingstone Mbabazi, Buddu Ssaza team

Last season, Buddu worked Simon Peter Mugerwa, losing to Ssingo in a tense penalty shootout.

A few weeks ago, they had come into terms with another former Uganda Cranes international Steven Bogere but the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

In fact, Bogere had existed for four full seasons, including the golden year when they won the championship.

Buddu players are now camped at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya with former Masaka LC player Ronald Lukungu in charge.

Buddu is in Butikiro group that also has Kooki, Bulemeezi, Mawokota and Mawogola.

Buddo’s first game in the tourney will be away from home against Simon Peter Mugerwa’s Bulemeezi at Kasana playground in Luweero.

Currently contracted with Uganda Premier League outfit Mbarara City for at least another year, Mbabazi was recently named Abdallah Mubiru’s assistant on the COSAFA bound Uganda Cranes team.

The team departs for South Africa on Thursday 23rd May 2019 ahead of the quarter final clash against Lesotho.

Groups:

Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

