Airtel Masaza Cup 2019: Mugerwa confirmed Bulemeezi head coach

Simon Peter Mugerwa was confirmed as head coach for Bulemeezi Ssaza team (Photo: David Isabirye)

Simon Peter Mugerwa, a CAF ‘C’ licenced coach, has been duly confirmed head coach of Bulemeezi Ssaza team.

Mugerwa, who is also the SC Villa assistant coach and fresh from the Copa football championship in Jinja where his Buddo SS side finished third, was officially confirmed on Tuesday, 21st May 2019.

Mugerwa has since commenced conducting training sessions at Kasaana in Luweero, well ahead of kick off on 2nd June 2019 when they host Buddu.

It is indeed true I have signed a short-term agreement with Bulemeezi Ssaza as head coach. Currently, I am assembling a good team that will be competitive in the tournament. Simon Peter Mugerwa

Mugerwa is working with former Police, Masaka Local Council, BUL and Kabale Sharp striker Yusuf Kinene as the assistant coach and Eddie Kaweesa the goalkeeping coach.

The coaching team has a limited time to assemble a great side, one that will cross the line with confidence and compete at high levels.

Bulemeezi has been conducting their training sessions at Nakaseke before shifting base to Kasana in Luweero.

Bulemeezi Ssaza delegation receives their kit for the 2019 tourney at Bulange Mengo during the championship launch (Photo: David Isabirye)

Winners of the cup in 2012 having been runners up the year before, Bulemeezi is currently restructuring and building a formidable side for their second trophy in as many years.

Bulemeezi is Butikiro Group with Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota and Kooki in arguably the group of death.

The 2019 Airtel Masaza football tournament will officially kick off on 1st June when Ssingo will play host to the islanders Ssese at Mityana Ssaza ground.

His Majesty, the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening match, just like he does for the closing, normally hosted at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Groups:

Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners