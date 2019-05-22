Volleyball

CAVB Zone 5: Women Qualifiers for 2019 All Africa Games

by Aisha Nakato
Kenya won three out of three, beating Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia to qualify for the All Africa Games to be held in August 2019 in Morocco.

