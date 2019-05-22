CAVB Zone 5: Women Qualifiers for 2019 All Africa Games

VolleyballCAVB Zone 5: Women Qualifiers for 2019 All Africa GamesClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 1 hour ago by Aisha NakatoTwitterFacebookInstagramKenya won three out of three, beating Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia to qualify for the All Africa Games to be held in August 2019 in Morocco.