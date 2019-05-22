FUFA Women Cup 2019: She Corporates to face Lady Doves in the semifinal

Lady Doves Captain Leticia Nabossa picked her own club away to She Corporates (Photo: David Isabirye)

FUFA Women Cup 2019:

Semifinal

Match 29: She Corporates Vs Lady Doves – MUBS Play ground

Match 30: Echos High School Vs Makerere University – Soroti play ground

Final (Match 31): Winner Match 29 Vs Winner Match 30 – 8th June 2019 (*Venue to be confirmed)

The semifinal draw for the 2019 FUFA Women Cup was successfully conducted at the home of football in Uganda, FUFA House on Wednesday, 22nd May 2019.

FUFA licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige supervised the draw that saw match opponents and venues for matches 29 and 30 determined.

She Corporates will host Lady Doves at their MUBS Playground in Nakawa in the first semi-final.

Echos High School takes on Makerere University at the Soroti playground in the subsequent semi-final.

Mathias Kakulu, team manager She Corporates, Makerere University head coach Fred Ndawula, Lady Doves captain Leticia Nabbossa and TOP Television female sports journalist Rose Nakyeyune conducted the semi-final draw.

Mathias Kakulu,the She Corporates manager addressing the media at FUFA House in Kampala moments after the semi-final draws (Photo: David Isabirye)

The semifinal dates will be confirmed in the due course by the FUFA Competitions department but the date for the final has been already set for 8th June 2019.

In case of a draw during normal time for the semifinals and finals, kicks from the penalty spot will be taken to determine the winner.

For the two times we played each other in the league, we drew and nobody scored. Now, it will be time to settle egos. We are set 100 per cent. Mathias Kakulu, She Corporates manager

Leticia Nabossa, the captain of Lady Doves Women Football Club (Photo: David Isabirye)

We are ready to complete the unfinished business since we recorded two goalless draws in the FUFA Women Elite, this is the opportunity to decide who is who. We are training well and ready for the job in our midst. Leticia Nabbossa, Lady Doves Captain

Fred Ndawula, the Makerere University women football team head coach (Photo: David Isabirye)