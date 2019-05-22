FUFA Women Elite League: UCU Lady Cardinals lose to Olila but secure playoff slot

FUFA Women Elite League

Olila High School 1-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals have secured the fourth and last slot in the championship playoffs of the FUFA Women Elite League despite losing to Olila High School in their final regular season game.

The Mukono based outfit suffered a 1-0 loss in Soroti on Wednesday but the result could not deter them from making it to the playoffs.

Susan Atim’s late strike from the spot could have given Olila High School victory but not the result they wanted.

The Soroti based team came into this encounter three points behind second-placed UCU Lady Cardinals (27 points) in Elizabeth group and needed to win with a margin of four goals to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

UCU Lady Cardinals had a superior goal difference of eleven while Olila’s goal difference stood at seven.

The game that was initially supposed to be played on Sunday was postponed following the death of UCU Lady Cardinals coach Peter Ssebulime.

Olila made efforts from onset to score as many goals but the visitors were resilient to tame them thanks to shot stopper Ruth Aturo who was brilliant on the day.

The home side had a goal disallowed towards the end of the first half with Siporosa Amoding ruled to have been offside.

Atim converted from the spot in the closing minutes of the game to hand Olila maximum points.

UCU Lady Cardinals end the regular season in second place on 27 points and will face defending champions Kawempe Muslim in the championship playoffs slated for Thursday next week.

Kawempe Muslim topped Victoria group on 31 points two ahead of Lady Doves who will face Elizabeth group leaders Kampala Queens in the other playoff game.

Olila Starting XI: Lucy Angeo, Agnes Akunyo, Gillian Akadinda , Marion Amangat(C), Magdalena Ilamai, Eunice Ariokot, Sharon Achen, Siporosa Amoding, Patricia Apio, Susan Atim, Immaculate Ikomera

UCU Lady Cardinals Starting XI: Ruth Aturo, Cissy Nakate, Phoebe Banura, Adam Kemisa, Annet Nakirijja, Joan Kwagala, Harriet Muwugumya, Jauharah Nabaggala, Maureen Kinavudori, Hasifa Nassuna, Sharon Faith Apon