FUFA Women Elite League: UCU Lady Cardinals out to seal playoff slot in Soroti

FUFA Women Elite League | Wednesday, 22nd May 2019

Olila High School vs UCU Lady Cardinals

There is still one slot up for grabs to complete the quartet that will feature in the 2018/19 FUFA Women Elite League championship playoffs.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC and Lady Doves from Victoria group already confirmed their places while Kampala Queens from Elizabeth group sealed their slot with a 3-1 win against Lango Queens over the weekend.

The fourth slot is left for two teams that is Olila High School and UCU Lady Cardinals. Coincidentally, the two face off in the final regular season league game on Wednesday.

Initially, the game was supposed to be played on Sunday but FUFA competitions committee decided to postpone it following the death of UCU Lady Cardinals head coach Peter Ssebulime.

The University side has higher chances to claim the playoff berth considering Olila High School need to win with a four-goal margin but striker Hasifa Nassuna believes they want to win in Soroti.

“We are fully aware of the importance of this game because every team still stands a chance but our target to win. We go into this game with full commitment as a dedication to our fallen coach.”

Christian Magoba who has been one of the assistants to the late Ssebulime will take charge in the dugout as the caretaker manager.

What Olila High School need?

UCU Lady Cardinals comes into this game in second place on 27 points, three ahead of Olila High School in fourth place.

Olila needs to win to go level on points with UCU Lady Cardinals but a win alone is not enough.

The Soroti based side need to win with at least a four-goal margin.

At the moment, UCU Lady Cardinals have a superior goal difference of 14 compared to Olila’s 7.

It should be noted the top two teams from each group qualify for a championship playoff.