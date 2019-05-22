Kenya sweeps Uganda to return to All Africa Games

Sunday, May 19

Kenya 3-0 Rwanda (25-10, 25-17, 25-10)

Ethiopia 0-3 Uganda (25-17, 25-19, 25-13)

Monday, May 20

Kenya 3-0 Rwanda (25-13, 25-8, 25-10)

Uganda 3-1 Rwanda (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17)

Tuesday, May 21

Rwanda 3-0 Ethiopia (25-16, 25-11, 25-19)

Kenya 3-0 Uganda (25-20, 25-17, 25-16)

Kenya players celebrate (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

It was never a question of whether Kenya would beat Uganda in the CAVB Zone 5 All Africa Games qualifiers but by what margin.

The Malkia Strikers are the best team on the continent. And on Tuesday night, the Kenyans made light work of Uganda, winning the decisive game in straight sets, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-16, at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The deserved victory over the hosts earned Kenya a chance to defend their gold medal at the August 19-22 games in Rabat, Morocco.

The opening set was slightly competitive in the early stages and after the second technical timeout. The Kenyans had a comfortable 8-4 and 16-8 in the first and second technical time outs respectively but good services from the Ugandans especially Joan Tushemereirwe troubled the champions as the hosts came within a point (20-19) but the Kenyans held on to win the set 25-20.

Tonny Lakony’s charges took control of the opening stages of the second set and led 7-2 and 8-5 at the first technical timeout but the Kenyans regrouped and overtook the hosts 15-13, eventually winning the set 25-17.

The teams tied at 3-3 in the third set but Kenya squeezed ahead to 5-3 and led 8-3 at the first technical timeout and never looked back settling for a comfortable 25-16 win.