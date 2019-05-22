Masaka, Mbale join the frey as the thrilling, grueling Roke National Rugby 7’s series return

Rugby Clubs representatives pose with the Shs 50M dummy cheque from the sponsors (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Roke National Rugby 7s Series:

Saturday 25th May 2019

*Buffaloes 7s at Kyadondo

Talk of spreading the game of rugby across the different corners of Uganda, then the Roke sevens series will come to your mind.

The series will this year be played in Masaka and Mbale for the first time, thanks to the great initiative by the sponsors and organizing team.

The 2019 Roke sevens kick off this Saturday, 25th May at Kyadondo Rugby grounds in Kampala.

Addressing the media at Kyadondo during the official launch, Ramsey Olinga, the chief executive officer of the Uganda Rugby Union reechoed the essence of spreading the game across the countryside.



Definitely, we are on course of covering the whole country and there is no better way than using the Roke 7s since the league has a small number of clubs and majority are within the central region. We thank the sponsors (Roke and Guinness) for making the 7s series happen. I also extend my gratitude to the clubs for the cordial cooperation Ramsey Olinga, CEO Uganda Rugby Union

Team representatives L-R: Phillip Muhoozi (Warriors), Ali Haydea (Buffaloes), Haydea Assimwe (Jinja Hippos), Shakul Ssaka (Impis), Ivan Magomu (Pirates),Arnold Kiiza (Rhinos), Paul Epito (Heathens), Joseph Aredo (Kobs) and Joaquim Chisano (Mongers). [Photo: David Isabirye]

Flanked by Cathy Twesigye from Uganda Breweries Limited and Roke’s Alex Bazirake (head of Corporate affairs), Olinga noted that he expects top notch competition.

UBL’s Cathy Twesigye (Photo: David Isabirye)

UBL has contributed Shs 50M that will help in operational costs, prize money and any other logistical cause.



UBL is privileged to be associated with rugby particularly 7s rugby. We are the national 7s team sponsors and we feel proud spreading wings to club rugby. We shall continue committed and loyal to his noble cause. Cathy Twesigye, UBL official

Alex Bazirake (Photo: David Isabirye)



We are proud to associate with Rugby in Uganda. When URU approached us, we were quick to accept the title sponsorship because rugby in nature represents our style – Agile, Relentless, robust and thrilling

Alex Bazirake, Roke Head of Corporate affairs

Joaquim Chisano of Entebbe Plascon Mongers (Photo: David Isabirye)

These series will be hosted across the various clubs in the country at different venues until the climax on 24th August 2019.

Ivan Magomu of Pirates spoke of successful title defence (Photo: David Isabirye)

Shakul Ssaka of Impis (Photo: David Isabirye)

After this weekend’s grand opener with the Buffaloes 7s at Kyadondo, ruggers will head South to Masaka on Saturday 1st June 2019 as the Buddu 7s take center stage at Masaka Rugby grounds.

Heathens Paul Epito addressing the journalists at the launch (Photo: David Isabirye)

A fortnight later (Saturday 15th June 2019), it will be the Henry Rujumba Memorial 7s at Kings Park.

On Saturday 6th July 2019, Rugby will return to Kyadondo, this time with the Heathens 7s.

Kobs’ James Aredo is eager to make an impact

Kobs just fell short last season. We are going to assemble a better team, we may not have new signings but have plenty of new young kids who are eager to impress. We seek to have better attitude towards the sevens and we will prove that on Saturday. We may not be the best prepared team but I do believe that we are good enough to take on any one. On behalf of my teammates, we are confident and want to return to winning ways James Aredo, Kobs player

The Saturday 20th July 2019 will see the Coronation 7s at Legends Rugby ground and then head East on Saturday 3rd August 2019 for the Jinja 7s at Dam Waters.

The last two series of the year will be held in August. The first coming on Saturday 17th August 2019 with the Mbale 7s at Mbale Rugby ground.

The grand climax and fire wax will be on Saturday 24th August 2019 in Kampala at the Legends rugby ground with the Edward Kitaka Memorial 7s hosted by Betway Kobs.

Full Schedule:

Saturday 25th May 2019

*Buffaloes 7s at Kyadondo

Saturday 1st June 2019

*Buddu 7s in Masaka

Saturday 15th June 2019

*Henry Rujumba Memorial 7s at Kings Park

Saturday 6th July 2019

*Heathens 7s at Kyadondo

Saturday 20th July 2019

*Coronation 7s at Legends

Saturday 3rd August 2019

*Jinja 7s at Dam Waters

Saturday 17th August 2019

*Mbale 7s in Mbale

Saturday 24th August 2019

*Edward Kitaka Memorial 7s hosted by Kobs at Legends