Proline, Bright Stars head coaches promise attractive football during Uganda Cup final

2019 Uganda Cup Final | Saturday, 25th May

| Proline Vs Bright Stars – Masaka Recreational Stadium, 3:30 pm

Shafiq Bisaso and Fred Kajoba pose with the Uganda Cup trophy at FUFA House on Wednesday (Photo: David Isabirye)

There are just hours left to the kick-off of the 2019 Uganda Cup final between Proline and Bright Stars at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The early provocations have been emitted with the battle lines well sketched as the two head coaches faced off in a typical head-on style during the official pre-match press conference at FUFA House, Mengo on Wednesday.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu, head coach for the Mwererwe based Bright Stars, also the goalkeeping coach for the national team, Uganda Cranes reechoed their readiness to take on Proline.

Ironically, either coach donned yellow jerseys and sounded confident.

Fred Kajoba, Head coach at Bright Stars Football Club (Photo: David Isabirye)

A Uganda Cup winner himself while at army side Simba, Kajoba attested to no sort of pressure whatsoever.

First of all, I congratulate my fellow coach for bringing back Proline to where they belong – the Uganda Premier League. This will be my third Uganda cup final having won and lost once. We are ready to play in the finals. There is no pressure at all. Proline knows what is going to happen in this final. Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Head coach Bright Stars

Proline Head coach Shafiq Bisaso addressing the media at Mengo (Photo: David Isabirye)

His opposite number at Proline, Shafiq Bisaso, tagged this current epoch for the club as a ripe time to win everything available on the menu.

I am not looking at history but we believe this is our time. We have achieved everything in this time. I know we are facing a big team who have played in the Uganda Premier League for a long time and they have a good coach but we are set to face them. Time will matter not history. We respect them but do not fear them at all. They do not know our weak points although they know our strong points. This is the best time we have had as Proline and we are also motivated by Big league final we had. Shafiq Bisaso, Head coach Proline

L-R: Shafiq Bisaso, leila Nankya (middle) and Fred Kajoba display the placard for the CSR project attached to the tournament (Photo: David Isabirye)

Path to the final

Proline

The FUFA Big League champions Proline ejected Kyetume during a two-legged semifinal duel.

The aggregate score after two legs was 3 all and Proline won the tense penalty shoot-out 4-3 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Earlier, Proline was in scintillating form, ejecting the 2018 runners up Vipers in the quarterfinals 2-1 at Lugogo (after extra time).

Former Vipers junior team player Noordin Bunjo and Ibrahim Bonyo scored for Proline and captain Tadeo Lwanga pulled back a goal for Vipers.

At the round of 16, Proline had ejected West Nile giants, Onduparaka 2-1. Bright Anukani and Ivan Bogere scored for Proline while Samson Ceaser Okhuti got the Caterpillars goal.

Bright Anukani with the Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre. Anukani has been a special player for team Proline this season

They were 1-0 winners over Nyamityobora away during the stage of 32 at the Kakyeka Stadium courtesy of Mustafa Mujjuzi’s well-drilled penalty.

Proline kicked off this year’s campaign on Christmas eve with around of 64 victory; recovering from a goal down to beat Light SS 3-1 at their Lugogo fortress.

Lawrence Oroboro gave Light SS the lead but Allan Gerald Egaku (brace) and Mustafa Mujjuzi’s penalty overturned the game.

Proline players acknowledge their fans after the quarter final victory over Proline at Lugogo

Bright Stars

Bright Stars eliminated joint record cup winners Express during a two-legged semifinal contest following a 2 all aggregate score (Bright Stars won 3-2 in penalty shoot outs).

In the quarterfinals, Bright Stars won 1-0 away to Nebbi Central with Brian Kayanja scoring the all-important goal at the Luo Stadium.

During the round of 16, Kajoba’s charges were 2-1 winners away to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Jamil Kalisa was a brace hero before URA captain pulled back the consolation.

Jamil Kalisa celebrates his brace against URA at the round of 16

At the stage of 32, Bright Stars gritted their teeth to eliminate Bumate United away at the Christ High School playground in Bundibugyo 5-3 in post-match penalties having recovered from a goal down to force the shoot out.

Normal time had ended one goal apiece. Beckham Musoki gave Bumate United the lead and Bright Stars equalized through Brian Kayanja.

Bright Stars players congratulate Brian Kayanja (R) after scoring against Express

The Mwererwe based outfit had an easy ride at the very start, winning 4-0 against Kazo Excel at the opening stage (Round of 64).

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to represent the country at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.