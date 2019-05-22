South Africa names 30 man provisional AFCON 2019 squad

Percy Tau leaves Kone grounded during the qualifiers

South Africa Bafana Bafana head coach Stewart Baxter a 30-man provisional squad prior to the kick-off of the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

The team has three goalkeepers in Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Rowen Williams (Supersport) and Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma.

There are eight defenders who include Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs) , Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), S’Fiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits ), Buhle Mkhawanazi (Bidvest Wits) and Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City).

Stuart Baxter

Hlompho Kekana of Sundowns leads the cast of midfielders.

Other midfielders are; Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns), Dean Furman (Supersport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg), Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates) and Montpellier’s Keagan Dolly.

Currently, there are six strikers in Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns) and Cape Town City’s Erasmus Kermit.

The duo of Nikola Tavares (Crystal Palace, England), Joel Unteresee (FC Zurich , Switzerland) are waiting on the clearance of their passports.

This squad will be reduced to the mandatory 23 before being submitted 10 days to the tournament kick off.

South Africa is in group D alongside Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Bafana Bafana’s last success was in 1996, ironically the year they hosted the championship.

The month long championship will kick off on 21st June and wind down by 17th July 2019.

South Africa Provisional Sqaud:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits ), Rowen Williams (Supersport), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs) , Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), S’Fiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits ), Buhle Mkhawanazi (Bidvest Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City).

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns), Dean Furman (Supersport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg), Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier).

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City)

Awaiting passports: Nikola Tavares (Crystal Palace, England), Joel Unteresee (FC Zurich, Switzerland).