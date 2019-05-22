South Africa’s Dolly asks to feature in COSAFA before Afcon

Keegan Dolly

Keegan Dolly has asked to feature in the COSAFA Cup, Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has revealed.

The Montpellier forward has spent most of the season on the sidelines through injury and wants game time ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Keagan Dolly actually asked me himself if he could get more game time. He’s played four reserve games; his coach says he is a 100 per cent fit,” said Baxter.

“So we are not taking a chance with it, we are just allowing him the opportunity to get that game time to bring up his sharpness and, to be fair, to allow David to have a more senior player as a good example to some of the younger players,” Baxter explained.

We are hoping that in that way we make a meaningful event of COSAFA and I think it’s an exciting squad. We are investing international game-time to the right type of players. Stuart Baxter on Keegan Dolly

The COSAFA Cup kicks off this weekend in Durban, but Bafana will only play their first match of the competition against Botswana in the quarterfinals at Princess Magogo Stadium on June 2.

The SAFA will send the U-23 to the Cosafa as the senior team prepares for the Afcon finals.