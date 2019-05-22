TP Mazembe, AS Vita players dominate DR Congo’s AFCON 2019 provisional squad

Ellia Meschak is part of the DRC provisional team for 2019 AFCON tournament

Eight local based players are part of Florent Ibenge’s provisional 32 man team for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ahead of the 2019 TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The two leading clubs in DRC; TP Mazembe and AS Vita have contributed a total of eight players (four apiece).

TP Mazembe has defender Issama Mpeko, midfielder Tresor Mputu as well as two forwards in Ellia Meschack and Jackson Muleka.

AS Vita has Padou Bompunga, Glody Ngonda and Djuma Shabani with lanky midfielder Nelson Munganga also part of the provisional team that will be trimmed to 23 players in the required 10 day’s timeline before kick-off.

Everton forward Yannick Bolasie leads the cast of star studded forwards that also constitute of Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough), Cedric Bakambu (Beljin Gudan), Jonathan Bolingi (Antwerp) and Kabongo Kasongo (Al Wedha).

Yannick Bolasie in action for the DR Congo

There are four goalkeepers on the provisional squad in : Ley Matampi (Al Ansar), Anguy Kalambayi (Sanga Balende), Anthony Mossi (Chiasso) and Dinamo Bucarest’s Parfait Mandanda.

Defenders:

Galatasaray’s Christian Luyindama, Marcel Tisserand (Wolfsburg), Fabrice Nsakala (Alanyadpor), Beaudrick Ugenda (Primeiro Agosto), Merveille Bope Bakadi (Standard), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham), Wilfred Moke (MK Ankaragucu) and the AS Vita trio of Bompunga, Ngonda and Djuma are the pool of defenders on the team.

The midfield department has Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock), Chancel Mbemba (Kilmarnock), Chadrack Akolo (VFB Sturagart), Paul Jose Mpaku (Standard), Fabrice Ngoma (Raja Athletic), Nelson Munganga (AS Vita Club), Tresor Mputu (TP Mazembe), Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock), Jacques Maghoma (BCFC) and Rayo’s Giannelli Imbula (Rayo).

DRC is in the same group, A, as Uganda Cranes, hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Uganda Cranes first game will be against DRC.

DR Congo Head Coach Florent Ibenge

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Provisional team for AFCON 2019

Goalkeepers: Ley Matampi (Al Ansar), Anguy Kalambayi (Sanga Balende), Anthony Mossi (Chiasso), Parfait Mandanda (Dinamo Bucarest)

Defenders: Issama Mpeko (TP Mazembe), Christian Luyindama (Galatasaray), Marcel Tisserand (Wolfsburg), Padou Bompunga (AS Vita Club), Fabrice Nsakala (Alanyadpor), Beaudrick Ugenda (Primeiro Agosto), Merveille Bope Bakadi (Standard), Arthur Masuaku (West Ham), Wilfred Moke (MK Ankaragucu), Glody Ngonda (AS Vita Club), Djuma Shabani (AS Vita Club)

Midfielders: Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock), Chancel Mbemba (Kilmarnock), Chadrack Akolo (VFB Sturagart), Paul Jose Mpaku (Standard), Fabrice Ngoma (Raja Athletic), Nelson Munganga (AS Vita Club), Tresor Mputu (TP Mazembe), Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock), Jacques Maghoma (BCFC), Giannelli Imbula (Rayo)

Forwards: Yannick Bolasie (Everton), Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough), Cedric Bakambu (Beljin Gudan), Ellia Meschack (TP Mazembe), Jackson Muleka (TP Mazembe), Jonathan Bolingi (Antwerp), Kabongo Kasongo (Al Wedha)