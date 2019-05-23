Futsal Super League: Champagne on the ice for Yeak Kabowa as they face Aidenal

Futsal Super League | Thursday, May 23

Aidenal Vs Yeak Kabowa – 6PM

Yap Stars Vs Dream – 7PM

Parakeets Vs Crown – 7PM

Kabowa United Vs Nomad – 8PM

Bajim Vs Elephants – 8PM

Equator Vs Mengo City – 9PM

Park Vs Typhoon – 9PM

Yeak Kabowa Futsal club is a game away from clinching the 2018-19 Futsal Super League.

Top of the table on sixty points, Yeak Kabowa is well aware that victory against Aidenal in their penultimate game will all but secure them their maiden league title.

The runaway champions have had a scintillating performance this season with the prolific duo of Enock Ssebagala and Shafik Avemah scoring a combined total of 77 goals.

Ahead of the game on Thursday, Yeak Kabowa coach Ayub Balyejjusa is optimistic his charges will seal the title.

“With two games left, you can’t tell what will happen. So we have to make sure we win today’s game and seal the title today.”

Second-placed Park with 54 points, six behind leaders Yeak Kabowa take on Typhoon in the final game of the day.

The other games to be played on Thursday will have Yap Stars taking on Dream, Parakeets up against Crown, Kabowa United facing Nomad while Equator will play against Mengo City.