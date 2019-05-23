Futsal Super League: Champagne on the ice for Yeak Kabowa as they face Aidenal

Futsal Super League | Thursday, May 23
- Aidenal Vs Yeak Kabowa – 6PM
- Yap Stars Vs Dream – 7PM
- Parakeets Vs Crown – 7PM
- Kabowa United Vs Nomad – 8PM
- Bajim Vs Elephants – 8PM
- Equator Vs Mengo City – 9PM
- Park Vs Typhoon – 9PM
Yeak Kabowa Futsal club is a game away from clinching the 2018-19 Futsal Super League.
Top of the table on sixty points, Yeak Kabowa is well aware that victory against Aidenal in their penultimate game will all but secure them their maiden league title.
The runaway champions have had a scintillating performance this season with the prolific duo of Enock Ssebagala and Shafik Avemah scoring a combined total of 77 goals.
Ahead of the game on Thursday, Yeak Kabowa coach Ayub Balyejjusa is optimistic his charges will seal the title.
“With two games left, you can’t tell what will happen. So we have to make sure we win today’s game and seal the title today.”
Second-placed Park with 54 points, six behind leaders Yeak Kabowa take on Typhoon in the final game of the day.
The other games to be played on Thursday will have Yap Stars taking on Dream, Parakeets up against Crown, Kabowa United facing Nomad while Equator will play against Mengo City.