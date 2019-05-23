Kwesi includes Gyan in Ghana’s AFCON 2019 provisional squad

Gyan is now part of the Ghana Black Stars AFCON 2019 bound team

Now, there is harmony at long last in the Ghana Black Stars camp after head coach Kwesi Appiah agreed to include Asamoah Gyan in the 29-man provisional list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Gyan, 33, made himself available for selection after an earlier decision to excuse himself from the tournament and shocking end to his national team role after a row over the captaincy.

The Turkish based forward who plays at Kayserispor will now be part of the team that departs Accra, on Saturday, June 1, for pre-tournament preparations in Dubai, ahead of the competition.

Of the 29 players, the final 23 will be named to represent Ghana at the tournament.

Ghana technical team officials talk to the players in a training session while in Kampala (Photo: John Batanudde)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) normalization committee has also lined up two high profile preparatory matches for the Black Stars against Namibia and South Africa.

The 29 players for the Dubai camp consist of three goalkeepers, ten defenders, eleven midfielders and five strikers.

There are seven more personnel added to the team. These are three scouts David Duncan, Didi Mas- Ud Dramani and Sellas Tetteh.

Others are; Patrick Ofori (Psychologist), Samuel Kwame Ankomah (Masseur), Jermaine Lopia (Video & match analyst) and Simon Copley (Physical trainer).

Full Team:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France) Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain)

Backroom additional staff: