Umar Kasumba has scored for fun this season. Little wonder, clubs are chasing for his treasured signature for his services

No doubt, Sofapaka Football Club striker Umar Kasumba has had a blissful epoch in the 2018-19 Kenya Premier League season.

With 17 goals to his name, Kasumba has turned around heads for a bold reason.

Now, as the Kenya Premier League comes to a close next coming week, Kasumba has already attracted the keen eye of scouts across the CECAFA region, on the African continent and elsewhere in Europe.

From offers in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Egypt and Morocco, Kasumba has also been invited for trials with a Germany 3. Liga club, FSV Zwickau.

When contacted to affirm the development, Kasumba’s representative, Ronald ‘Ronnie Santos’ Nuwagira, duly confirmed;

Yes it is indeed true, we have been in touch with one club in the Germany Bundesliga 3. They have agreed to have him on a 3-week trial when the league in Kenya ends. I want him to first finish the league. We also have many offers, Egypt, Morroco and Zambia. Ronald ‘Ronnie Santos’ Nuwagira Mwine, FIFA Players’ Agent

Umar Kasumba (L) celebrates a goal with a teammate after scoring for Sofapaka

Agent and player meeting

Santos travelled to Nairobi last week to discuss the future of the on-form forward whose current employment contract at Sofapaka comes to an end after this season.

It is better for the player to first concentrate on his current job in his midst as we complete the league. I was in Kenya last week to discuss with him about his future because after this season he will be free and I want him to win the golden boot so he is fighting hard to get it. Ronnie Santos, Kasumba’s Agent

Umar Kasumba with his prizes (Photo: Florsport)

Kasumba has had a stellar season which has so far witnessed him score 17 times in the Kenya Premier League for Sofapaka, also christened as ‘Batoto ba Mungu’.

In February, he was named the best footballer of the month, earning Kshs 100,000 (Ug.Shs.3,671,106), a 49-inch television and a personalized trophy.

Kasumba has previously played at Uganda’s record league winners, SC Villa.