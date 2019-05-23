Reports: Kayiwa, Odur join Mutanga on Express FC release list

Ibrahim Kayiwa and Tony Odur have reportedly been released by Express FC (Photo: John Batanudde)

Ibrahim Kayiwa and Tony Odur have reportedly been released by Express FC a few days after the club officially announced of end to defender Isaac Mutanga’s career at Wankulukuku.

The duo has had a start-stop season for the six-time league champions and only had a handful of appearances towards the end of the season.

Shockingly, the two are the Red Eagles’ top scorers from the recently concluded season but seemed to have fallen out with coach George Ssimwogerere in the latter part of the season.

In the aftermath of a Uganda Cup semifinal exit at the expense of Bright Stars in a penalty shootout, Ssimwogerere labelled Odur as irresponsible after he didn’t take a penalty yet he was the first choice for the team throughout the season.

Another player reported to be on the list is defender Shafik ‘Nana’ Kakeeto.

Ssimwogerere, a former defender at the club doesn’t appear to rate Kakeeto highly and reportedly blamed him for the goal conceded against Bright Stars in the Uganda Cup.

The club, however, is yet to release a statement as they did with Mutanga but as usual, we shall keep you posted on any development.