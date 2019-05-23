Riazat Shah stars in Uganda’s seven-wicket win over Ghana

Roger Mukasa fell cheap against but Riazat Shah had his back

The Cricket Cranes picked up their second win of the tournament with a seven-wicket win over Ghana at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

Uganda was fortunate that the rain didn’t affect their afternoon game with the other two games of the day washed out.

In the seven-wicket win, the Cricket Cranes made three changes to their team, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Frank Nsubuga and Hamu Kayondo gave way for Fred Achellam, Brian Masaba and Emmanuel Isaneez.

Ghana won the toss and chose to bat first and they went about their business with caution running hard between the wickets and picking up an odd boundary.

However, Uganda lost opening bowler Emmanuel Isaneez to what seemed like a hamstring injury and wicketkeeper Fred Achellam also limped off after he was struck on the knee by the throw from the field. Neither returned for the rest of the innings with Frank Nsubuga and Zephaniah Arinaitwe fielding for the rest of the innings.

Ghana set a modest 114/7 in their 20 overs with Henry Ssenyondo the pick of the bowlers with 3/14 in his 2 overs. However, the Ugandans were guilty of giving away too many runs in the field, dropping catches and letting balls through otherwise Ghana would have scored less than 100 runs.

In the chase, the new opening combination of Roger Mukasa and Arnold Otwani only lasted for 14 as a mix up in the middle led to the running out of the captain Mukasa.

However, Arnold Otwani and Riazat Shah got stuck in running hard between wickets and also dispatching the bad balls for boundaries. The dismissal of Otwani brought Deus Muhumuza who was promoted to number 4 and he together with Shah took the game away from the West Africans that even the wicket of Muhumuza could not derail the chase.

Riazat Shah knocked off the winning runs with a boundary to bring up his fifty, the first for the Cricket Cranes and seal a seven-wicket win for Uganda.

Both favourites Namibia and Kenya had their games against Nigeria and Botswana washed out but that didn’t matter much as both sides picked up a point each which guarantees them a top 2 finish.

The match scheduled for tomorrow between the top two sides will be a case of who wins the Africa qualifiers but both sides will play at the Global Qualifiers in the UAE.

The point gained by Nigeria means they moved into 3rd spot ahead of Uganda and means that Uganda will need to beat Nigeria tomorrow to at least finish in 3rd place.

The game is tomorrow afternoon in Lugogo while Namibia and Kenya will be playing for top spot tomorrow afternoon in Kyambogo.

Ghana and Botswana will face off in Kyambogo in the morning as both sides look for their first win of the tournament.

The tournament affected by the weather will conclude tomorrow with a closing ceremony at Kabira Country Club to crown the best players and best team of the week-long event.