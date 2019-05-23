Ugandan trio win Kenya Premier League title with Gor Mahia Football Club

Erisa Ssekisambu celebrates with Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay

Gor Mahia Football Club officially clinched the 2018/2019 Kenya Premier League with two matches to play.

Home to three Ugandans Erisa Ssekisambu, Shafiq “Bachu” Batambuze and Hashim Ssempala, the K’Ogalo were confirmed champions on Wednesday.

This happened with two matches to go despite being held by relegation-threatened Vihiga United in a one all stalemate at the Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday.

Charles Momanyi (middle) celebrates Gor Mahia’s opening goal against Vihiga

Charles Momanyi gave Gor Mahia the lead before the Vihiga captain Amos Kigadi equalized to revive Sammy Okoth’s slim relegation survival chances.

Their closest challengers Bandari were held to goal-less draw by Mathare United at the Kasarani Stadium, implying that they can not reach the leaders even if they faltered in their last two matches.

Gor Mahia has 70 points, eight above of Bandari United with two matches left.

Gor Mahia, who are coached by Hassan Oktay’ attained their third consecutive title for an unprecedented 18th trophy.

The trophy will be handed over to the champions this Saturday in Machakos during their away match to 14th placed Posta Rangers.



Gor Mahia will have the trophy for keep this season. That’s the procedure and we will have to follow it. We will buy another trophy for next season

Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda, as quoted by Standard Sports

Gor Mahia is home to three Ugandans; left back Batambuze, forward Ssekisambu and midfielder Ssempala.

The latter joined from rivals Tusker as a free agent.

Bandari’s William Wadri is tracked down by Hashim Ssempala during the game in Kisumu. Gor Mahia won 1-0

Shafik Batambuze at the official unveiling

They are set to represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Wednesday KPL Results:



Gor Mahia 1-1 Vihiga United

Western Stima 2-1 Posta Rangers

Kakamega Homeboyz 1-2 Sony Sugar

Nzoia Sugar 0-1 KCB

Ulinzi Stars 3-3 Kariobangi Sharks



Mathare United 0-0 Bandari

Sofapaka 0-0 Chemelil Sugar