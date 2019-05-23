Samuel ‘Paa’ Fabin Kwasi at his unveiling ceremony (Photo: John Batanudde)

In what will go down as one of the most shocking decisions of the year, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has mutually terminated the employment contract of the national junior teams (U17 and U20) head coach Samuel Fabin Paa Kwasi, from Ghana.

The Ghanaian has only been in charge for 62 days since his appointment on March 20th 2019.

The development was confirmed in a statement released by the federation to the public.

FUFA is happy with the work done by Kwasi in the period he has been in Uganda. However, a request by the coach to go and handle family matters back home thus not able to continue with the job saw the Executive consent to his request. FUFA wishes Kwesi all the best in his future endeavours. It is Our Game, It is Our Country. FUFA Statement

Fabin Kwasi (right) during the AFCON U-17 championships in Tanzania [Photo: FUFA Media]

Kwasi had originally signed a year long contract.

He was in charge of the Uganda U-17 team that competed at the AFCON finals hosted by Tanzania from 14th-28th April 2019 where the Cubs failed to progress past the group stages.

Primarily, his major task was to prepare the team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Uganda’s failure to make the grade among the four African teams for the FIFA youth championship could have been the major push factor for the contract termination.

Fabin Kwasi Paa with the FUFA Youth Development Officer Bashir Mutyaba at a 2019 Copa schools game in Eastern Uganda, Jinja (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kwasi has been part of the 2019 Copa Coca Cola schools U-20 championship in Jinja where he traversed a number of playing fields to scout raw talent.

The position remains vacant until further notice but the deputies (Jackson Magera and Hamza Lutalo), as well as the goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu, are still part of the U-17 team.

The decision is a big blow and set back to the fragile youth teams given the instability of the technical department that has had Mathias Lule, Peter Onen, Magera (temporary tenure) over the years for the U-17 team.

Samuel Paa Fabin Kwasi smiles during the 2019 Copa schools championship in Jinja last week (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kwasi is a former head coach for the Ghana U-17 national team at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India where the team finished at the quarterfinals.

He also handled the Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, having previously coached Porcupine Warriors, Heart of Lions, Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak.