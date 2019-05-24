2019 AFCON Countdown (28 Days): The story of legendary Mulamba who died destitute

Undignified, inauspicious end for one of the greats of African football, best captured in his own words in the 2009 documentary ‘Forgotten Gold’, a famous footballer, someone who was honoured in his country, recognized and once a national treasure died a pauper.

The news of his death on 26th January 2019 prompted an outpouring of emotions given the indifference shown towards him in the later part of his life. His last few years were in sharp contrast to the early part of his life that saw him feted for his records for club and country, including playing at the 1974 World Cup.

With 28 days to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Kawowo Sports looks at the life and career of Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo) striker, the late Pierre Ndaye Mulamba, who up-to-date holds the record for the most goals scored at a single tournament (nine) in the Africa Cup of Nations history.

Mulamba died at the age of 70 in South Africa but before the actual death he was believed to have died in 1998 and a minute’s silence was held in his honour before a match at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations when the players of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso marked his “death” in an accident at an Angolan diamond mine. This turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. Mulamba has never even been to Angola.

In one of the most remembered incidents about Mulamba was when he was sent off at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany but this was also a case of mistaken identity.

Mulamba was shown red when his team was 4-0 down to Yugoslavia, who went on to win 9-0.

In the 23rd minute the referee, Omar Delgado of Colombia, was scolding a Zaire player for a foul when he felt a boot up his derrière yet it was Mwepu Ilunga who was in the wrong.

What is undoubted about him is his record for the most goals scored at Africa Cup of Nations in a single tournament as Zaire won the 1974 edition in Egypt.

Ndaye’s story begins in the central city of Kananga, formerly known as Luluabourg, where he was born in 1948 and it’s from here that his football first began to blossom.

However, he first had to win his reluctant father over in order for his career to progress further. It took the intervention of an emissary from the government to sway the elder Ndaye to let his son attend a national team training camp but from then on, there was no looking back.

He joined giants AS Vita Club in 1972, a move that truly signposted the beginning of a golden period for him.

In 1973, he starred for AS Vita Club of Kinshasa, who won the African Cup of Champions Clubs and this earned him a call to the national team.

He had built up a fearsome reputation at home with Vita, but the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations afforded him the opportunity to make an even bigger splash.

Mulamba’s performance in Egypt left no one in doubt of his talent emerging the best player at the tournament as he helped his nation became African champions for only the second time in their history Zaire President Mobutu Sese Seko rewarded every member of the squad with a house each, as well as a Volkswagen Passat, following their momentous success. On top of that, Mulamba was awarded the National Order of the Leopard by President Mobutu.

Later that year, Zaire became the first team from sub-Saharan Africa to compete at the World Cup.

In 1994, Mulamba was honoured at the African Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

On returning to Zaire, he was shot in the leg by robbers who mistakenly assumed a former sports star would be a wealthy target. He was sheltered by Emmanuel Paye-Paye for eight months’ recuperation.

During the First Congo War, Mulamba’s eldest son was killed and in 1996 he fled to South Africa as a refugee, alone and destitute.

By 2010 Mulamba was working as a coach of a local amateur team.

He suffered from heart, kidney and knee problems in later life and was a wheelchair user. He lived in poverty and without recognition in the Khayelitsha township of Cape Town.

He died in Johannesburg on 26 January 2019.