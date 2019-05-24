Autocross, Enduro return with second round this weekend 

Autocross round one winner; Jonas Kansiime (Photo: John Batanudde)

The National Autocross, Enduro and 4×4 Challenge championships return with the second round set for Sunday at Zion Estate, Sisa.

Over fifteen crews have signed up for the weekend Autocross race.

Among the new drivers is Rajiv Ruperalia who is expected to give his new Proto its first test.

Kavuma Kamiri, Peter Gensi, Faisal Kayiwa are among the inspiring drivers to take on the stages at Ssisa.

Round one winner Jonas Kasiime will be joined by Christakis Fitidis, Samuel Bwete, Andy Musoke, Satvinder Singh among the already established crews.

Ali Omar Yasser will be up to face anyone in the buggy race.

Sandra Mugambwa during round one of 4×4 challenge (Photo: John Batanudde)

In Enduro, over ten riders have registered in both the senior and junior class.

The 4×4 Challenge is expected to be more exciting than the first round with the addition of new barriers on the track.

The entry to all the disciplines will close on the event day.