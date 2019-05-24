John Akii Bua (Rest in Peace) was a beast on the track

Event: 21 st Akii Bua Memorial National Championship:

Date: Saturday, 1 st June 2019

Saturday, 1 June 2019 Venue: At Mandela National Stadium

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has granted Uganda world ranking status to two national Track and Field Championships.

IAAF has approved to include the annual Akii Bua Memorial National Championships.

The event was named after the legendary Ugandan hurdler and the first Olympic champion of the country, John Akii Bua (R.I.P), during in the 1972 Summer Olympics hosted by Germany.

John Akii Bua during the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany

This year will mark the 21st edition of the Akii Bua championships due at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on June 1st.

The Ugandan athletes can, therefore, achieve the entry standard within the respective qualification period by virtue of their IAAF World Ranking position in the selected event and through the traditional entry standard process at the end of the respective qualification period.

According to the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) publicity secretary, Namayo Mawerere, the local athletics body has consequently also upgraded the Akii Bua competition to an invitational status where participation will feature only invited top-class ranked athletes over the weekend (June 1, 2019).

The weekend Akii Bua Championships will include the very best 8 runners selected in each event apart from 5,000m and 10,000m, based on the national ranking criteria developed by UAF at the beginning of the 2019 competition season. An agreed 10 disciplines (6 male and 4 female) on the competition programme will be run at the one day meeting and with the longest discipline being the 5,000m women and 10,000m men respectively. Namayo Mawerere, Uganda Athletics Federation Publicity Secretary

The top eight finishers in each race will, however, walk away with cash prizes.

The UAF innovative idea of an invitational meet is to translate the elite championships into quality events that attract the best athletes and in turn provides fans the necessary reason to watch the action over a short time competition programme.

After extensive consultation with key stakeholders, IAAF this year decided to introduce a dual qualification system that combines both the traditional method of achieving the entry standards and the new World Ranking System, to determine which athletes are eligible for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 selection and subsequent World Athletics Series.

The process is designed to achieve about 50 percent of the target numbers for each event through Entry Standards and the remaining 50 percent through the IAAF World Ranking System.

Akii Bua selected Events: