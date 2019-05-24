Kampala Select tests Ssingo ahead of 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup opener

Ssingo team that played last season

Friendly Game:

Singo Ssaza 2-2 Kampala Select Team

Airtel Masaza Cup defending champions Ssingo played to a two-all draw with a Kampala Select side at the Mityana Ssaza ground on Thursday.

Hamis Ssemugera and Ali Bayo were on target for Ssingo to neutralize Steven Nsubuga’s set of penalties.

Ironically, all the goals were scored in the opening stanza of the game.

Nsubuga gave the visiting side the lead after 26 minutes, scoring a penalty awarded for a foul on Emmanuel Kalyowa by defender Jimmy Kiwanuka.

Ssemugera equalized on the half hour mark.

Kampala Select restored their lead through Nsubuga’s secondpenalty.

This time round, the penalty was as a result of George Kaddu’s handball foul in the forbidden area.

Bayo tapped home the equalizer at the stroke of halftime as both sides headed for the half time recess tied two goals apiece.

The Kampala Select team was constituted of Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League players.

This Sunday, 26th, May 2019, Ssingo will play yet another friendly match against Busiro at their Mityana Ssaza fortress.

Winners in 2015 and lately in 2018, Ssingo Ssaza eyes a hat-trick of titles.

The team is coach by Shafiq Bisaso and Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza.

On 1st June 2019, Ssingo will host Ssese in the official opening match of this year’s championship.

His majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi Kimera II will grace the opening ceremony.

They are in Masengere Group, with dark horses Bugerere, Buvuma, Ssese and four-time winners, Gomba.

Gomba has been successful in the years 2004, 2008, 2014 and 2017.

Team Line Ups:

Singo XI: Singo Arafat Otim, Hamis Kafeero, George Kaddu, Isaac Kaviiri, Jimmy Kiwanuka, Amuli Mukasa, Ali Bayo, Sula Mpanga, Emmanuel Mwesigwa, Patrick Nsamba, Miisi Ssemugera.

Subs: Joseph Dhata, Ponsiano Ssegonja, Akram Yiga, Steven Dube Ssebuufu, John Musasizi, Geofrey Gagganga Bayo, Ronald Ssempala, Mansoor Oscar Safi, Juma Kasozi, Godfrey Kakooza Mande, Fred Ntege, Badru Nsimbe Djibril

Coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Kampala Select XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Henry Wamala, Charles Ssempala, Shafiq Kakeeto, Swaibu Mudde, Ayub Kisalita, David Awori, Noah Ssemakula, Emmanuel Kiryowa, Ronald Magwali, Duncan Sseninde, Steven Nsubuga

Coach: Ayub Kisalita

2019 Airtel Masaza Cup Groups:

Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners: